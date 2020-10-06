Some of Netflix's biggest success stories have been the throwbacks. From reviving the rom-com to totally 80s sci-fi, the streamer seems to hit a goldmine in programming that feels nostalgic for an easier era. The latest in these shows that feel like a revival of previous era programming is Emily In Paris. It feels like it fell directly out of 2005 and the Lauren Conrad/Laguna Beach era of innocent influencers before everyone and their niece tried to be a TikTok star. These Emily In Paris memes are a reminder that sometimes, all viewers want is a fantasy that's easy on the eyes and takes you away to a city of lights.

Emily In Paris is a simple premise, of a young, well-to-do middle-class girl who lands her dream job in Paris, moving bag and baggage from Chicago to her new hometown. Created by Darren Star, the man behind the original Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, and Sex and the City, it's one part single gal struggling to find love, one part American Midwesterner Discovers Europe, and one part workplace dramedy.

But fans don't care about all that. The plot is merely an excuse for star Lily Collins to walk around wearing fabulous fashion in photogenic settings while making eyes at the all too gorgeous Lucas Bravo, who plays downstairs neighbor Gabriel.

But Gabriel is only part of what fans are drooling over. There's also Emily's entire wardrobe, which is as chic as they come.

But the outfits are just a symbol of Emily In Paris' real problem. The show isn't very believable. Emily's Instagram, which supposedly makes her famous, is as basic as it comes, pedestrian at best. But that's just part of the fun, giving viewers something to laugh along with.

But the real magic of Emily in Paris is that, in a time when the coronavirus has us all in lockdown, this is a show which can take us away.

Clearly, fans are going to need more.

Hopefully, Emily In Paris will score a renewal sooner rather than later. Fans are going to need to go back to Paris, and soon.