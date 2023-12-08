Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco started making sweet music together back in 2019, but it wasn’t until four years later that they decided to take their collaboration to another level. Throughout 2023, there had been some rumors that the two could possibly be dating, and Gomez finally seemed to confirm the speculation was true in the most Selena Gomez way possible: In the Instagram comments. Here’s how Gomez and Blanco’s love song came to be.

Back in November, Selenators had started picking up on some clues that Gomez may be dating Blanco, including lots of lovey-dovey Instagram activity. On Dec. 7, Gomez unexpectedly addressed the romance by liking and commenting on an Instagram roundup of all the rumors. “Facts,” Gomez wrote, under the post captioned “Selena Gomez is rumored to be dating music producer Benny Blanco.”

But she didn’t stop there. Gomez went on to provide more details about her new relationship in the comments section of another fan page. Under a photo of Gomez and Blanco together, Gomez wrote, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” In followup comments, Gomez gushed that Blanco is “better than anyone I’ve ever been with” and raved “this is my happiest.”

Amidst all the commenting, Gomez also shared an intimate pic to her Stories that appeared to be her snuggling up with Blanco.

She also added a photo showcasing a new ring, with a large “B,” seemingly in honor of Blanco.

Gomez and Blanco have been in the same circles for years before embarking on their romance, and there was even one point when fans thought they may have been feuding.

February 2019

Gomez and Blanco were first linked back in 2019 when they collaborated on the single “I Can’t Get Enough.”

October 2020

A year later, there was actually some perceived friction between the two hitmakers. Blanco collaborated with Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber on the dance song “Lonely,” and Gomez’s fans picked up on some possible shade in an interview Blanco did to promote the song.

“Justin's not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists,” Blanco said at the time. “Like you know, they're like, ‘this is my new single and here's my makeup line.’”

Considering Gomez had just launched her Rare Beauty makeup line, fans took the remark as a diss towards Gomez. Neither artist addressed the social media uproar, though.

October 2023

Before fans had even caught on to any real dating rumors, Blanco showed his support for Gomez by attending her Rare Impact Fund Benefit event on Oct. 4.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

December 2023

Gomez finally revealed she and Blanco are an item by gushing about him in various Instagram comments.