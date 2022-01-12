Billie Eilish Stood Up For Charlie Puth Amid His TikTok Drama With Benny Blanco

Celebrity feuds are often as complicated as they are confusing, and, most times, fans don’t really get to see the full picture. But when it comes to Charlie’s Puth’s highly-publicized drama with Benny Blanco, he’s just as confused as the rest of the world. Blanco, producer for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry, is cyberbullying Puth for no apparent reason. Some fans are chalking the videos up to be a master prank from both artists, while others think Blanco is being downright mean. The scenario has gotten so out of hand, other celebrities are injecting themselves into the conversation as well. Cue Billie Eilish.

The drama all started on TikTok in August 2021, and it’s spiraled quickly since. Blanco has posted dozens of videos shading Puth, taking aim at his voice, his affinity for TikTok, and sense of humor. The musicians have worked with each other in the past, but it’s not evident what happened to incite bad blood between them. In fact, even Puth has no idea. “You know man, these videos were really funny at first,” he said in a Nov. 9 TikTok. “I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings. I used to look up to you and I don’t know where all this is coming from.”

Fellow pop star Billie EIlish has since chimed in, responding to a video featuring Blanco’s shade-filled tirade. After Blanco made fun of Puth for spending too much time on TikTok, Eilish told him to take a look in the mirror. “What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing, literally the same thing,” she said.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Puth caught wind of Eilish’s video, and shared his gratitude. He dropped a comment below the post saying “thank you” for coming to his defense. While there’s no knowing what comes next in this saga, it’s good to know Puth has some support on his side.