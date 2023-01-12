Former Queen Of Instagram Selena Gomez Is Back On Instagram

After taking a five-year hiatus from Instagram to prioritize her mental health, Selena Gomez revealed on Jan. 11 that she has returned to the platform. The Only Murders In The Building star made the announcement casually by sharing a series of bathroom selfies. “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” Gomez captioned her post.

In the photos, Gomez is seen wearing a white denim jacket. Her hair is also styled into a ponytail. She’s standing behind a bathroom sink as she looks down at her phone, which features a purple case with butterflies.

In the weeks leading up to her announcement, Gomez teased her return to Instagram by sharing candid photos with her friends and family. To kick off 2023, the star posted a “New Years dump” on Jan. 2 that included pictures of her hanging out at the beach with friends like Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. The following day, she also wished her friends Aaron Carpenter and Connar Franklin congratulations on their engagement.

She continued her candid posts by sharing a few selfies with her little sister, Gracie, and then dedicating a post to Peltz ahead of her 28th birthday.

Gomez was dubbed the Queen of Instagram after becoming the most-followed person on the platform in 2016. However, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has since surpassed Gomez to become the most-followed person on IG. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is the most-followed woman on the platform. According to USA Today, Gomez is still the most-followed actress and musician.

The Disney alum opened up about her decision to stay off social media in an April 2022 interview with Good Morning America. “I haven't been on the Internet in four-and-a-half years,” she said. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people.”

2023 is already shaping up to be a big year for Gomez. Apart from making her social media comeback, she attended the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 as a first-time nominee. In a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez also confirmed she would begin filming the third season of OMITB sometime this January.