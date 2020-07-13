March 4, 2020 marked Brooklyn’s 21st birthday and his family threw a lavish party for him in England. He took to Instagram on March 8 to share pictures from the lavish bash alongside this sentimental caption:

Thank you mum and dad for throwing such an amazing party last night x to all my friends thank you for being part of a night I will never forget ❤️

Nicola was very much present in all of the pictures he posted from the night, making it clear she was able to log in some major hang time with his family. She clearly had a great time, herself, as she posted a series of photos from the night alongside the caption, "the most beautiful night celebrating brooklyn 🤍."

On the day of his actual birthday, she went big by posting two images, one of them looking super glamorous and one of them kissing while she has a face mask on. She adorably captioned the post, "happy birthday to the love of my life 🤍 you have the most beautiful heart i’ve ever known."

By March 16, she was head over heels, captioning a picture of them "soulmate."

A few days later, on March 20, she posted a picture of them covered in paint alongside the caption "trying to be creative with our time at home 💜🧡💛❤️💚."

They closed out March with Brooklyn posting his own romantic Instagram on March 31. He posted a picture of them kissing outside alongside the caption, "My other half ❤️ I love you."