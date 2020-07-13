Celeb Couples
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's relationship timeline includes an engagement and wedding.

Brooklyn And Nicola Peltz Beckham’s Relationship Timeline Is Pretty Romantic

With David and Victoria Beckham as role models, it’s no wonder.

By Candice Jalili and Rachel Khona
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
In case you missed it, there's a newly married A-list couple on the block! But before I dive into their opulent wedding, allow me to take you through Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's relationship timeline leading up to the joyous moment. These two have had a whirlwind romance and, luckily, the vast majority of it has been documented on Instagram for me to stalk.

October 2019: Dating Rumors Began Around Halloween

Rumors of a romance between Brooklyn and Nicola first started when they were reportedly spotted leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's Beverly Hills Halloween party together on Oct. 27, 2019. The two were apparently having so much fun with each other at Leo’s bash that they reportedly left together to grab a late-night dinner at The Standard Hotel.

Dinner apparently also went well because the two were reportedly spotted together at yet another Halloween party the next night, this time at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

January 2020: They Went Instagram-Official

On New Year’s Day, Brooklyn posted a series of photos with his new girlfriend looking cozy as ever.

The next day, Nicola followed suit by posting a mirror selfie featuring them both.

On Jan. 9, Nicola turned 25 and her boyfriend celebrated by posting a selfie of them snuggling after a shower alongside this caption:

Happy birthday babe xx 🎂😘 you have such an amazing heart xx

By Jan. 11, they were taking on the world together. She posted a series of photos of them exploring the world together alongside this caption, "i wanna travel everywhere with u 💛."

At some point their travels must have ended because, on Jan. 24, she posted a picture of herself on his lap alongside the caption, "miss u."

February 2020: They’re In Love

Things got super serious at the end of February when both Brooklyn and Nicola started openly professing their love for each other on the app.

For his part, he posted a picture of himself and Nicola throwing peace signs at the camera on Feb. 28 and simply captioned it, "love u" alongside a red heart emoji.

Nicola didn't exactly use the word "love," but she did make it clear she loves Brooklyn on her Feb. 29 post by writing, "u have my heart" alongside a series of romantic shots.

The post must have struck a chord with Brooklyn, because the next day, he posted a series of pictures with this extremely #committed caption:

I promise to always take care of you and to love you with all my heart ❤️❤️
March 2020: She Celebrated His Birthday With His Family

March 4, 2020 marked Brooklyn’s 21st birthday and his family threw a lavish party for him in England. He took to Instagram on March 8 to share pictures from the lavish bash alongside this sentimental caption:

Thank you mum and dad for throwing such an amazing party last night x to all my friends thank you for being part of a night I will never forget ❤️

Nicola was very much present in all of the pictures he posted from the night, making it clear she was able to log in some major hang time with his family. She clearly had a great time, herself, as she posted a series of photos from the night alongside the caption, "the most beautiful night celebrating brooklyn 🤍."

On the day of his actual birthday, she went big by posting two images, one of them looking super glamorous and one of them kissing while she has a face mask on. She adorably captioned the post, "happy birthday to the love of my life 🤍 you have the most beautiful heart i’ve ever known."

By March 16, she was head over heels, captioning a picture of them "soulmate."

A few days later, on March 20, she posted a picture of them covered in paint alongside the caption "trying to be creative with our time at home 💜🧡💛❤️💚."

They closed out March with Brooklyn posting his own romantic Instagram on March 31. He posted a picture of them kissing outside alongside the caption, "My other half ❤️ I love you."

April 2020: They Spent Lockdown Together

On April 10, they each posted pictures to their respective accounts of themselves living it up at home alongside the caption, "Stay home everyone ❤️❤️ love you."

By April 18, Brooklyn was making some awfully marriage-like promises. Alongside a picture of himself giving her a kiss from behind, he wrote, "I Promise to always be by your side ❤️."

The next day, Nicola posted a picture of them kissing in masks.

On April 25, she took a little trip down memory lane and posted some old pics of herself and Brooklyn alongside the caption, "old film ☁️."

June 2020: Nicola Supported Brooklyn’s Mom, Victoria Beckham

On June 14, she posted a picture promoting a Pride shirt designed by none other than Victoria. She captioned the picture:

💚💖LISTEN💜❤️WITHOUT💛💖PREJUDICE💙🧡@victoriabeckham pride shirt this year is a reminder to always be kind and listen to each other. It features the name of @georgemoffical iconic 1990 album and 25% of all sales of the shirt will go to @aktcharity and its work to combat LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK 🌈LOVE🌈IS🌈LOVE🌈
July 2020: They Announced Their Engagement

They each announced the news by posting the same picture on July 11. Brooklyn captioned his post:

Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx

Nicola paired her post with a similarly gushy caption:

you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰

By July 12, his parents also chimed in to share their excitement. They each posted the same picture and paired it with their own words of excitement.

Victoria wrote:

The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham@romeobeckham@cruzbeckham#HarperSeven 💕

David wrote:

Congratulations to these two beautiful people ♥️ As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham@nicolaannepeltz@victoriabeckham ♥️
September 2021: They Attended The Met Gala Together
Nicola and Brooklyn arrived at the 2021 American-themed Met Gala together. She wore a bright pink Valentino gown and pale pink gloves while he sported a black tuxedo.

April 2022: They Got Married

The young couple got married at a lavish Palm Beach affair held on the Peltz estate. As Brooklyn’s parents are two of the most famous people in the world, their wedding was filled with celebrity guests including Eva Longoria, Jordana Brewster, the Williams sisters, Tom Brady, and Gisele Bündchen. Even the entertainment was next-level. Marc Antony performed, David Blaine wowed guests with a magic act, and Snoop Dogg hit the turntables.

Happy for these two!