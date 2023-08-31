Selena Gomez Explained Who She Wants To Date Next

Selena Gomez isn’t afraid to say what she wants. In an Aug. 30 interview with SiriusXM, Gomez opened up about her latest release, “Single Soon” — and she clarified that lyric about being “high maintenance.” In the song, released on Aug. 25, Gomez sings, “I know I'm a little high / Maintenance, but I'm worth a try.” But she’s not sure that’s totally accurate, explaining in the interview that just because she has “standards” doesn’t mean she’s “high maintenance.” That said, she does have a few requirement of her future partner.

“You gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you,” she said, per E!. Gomez explained her lyric, too: "I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance." That said, she doesn’t regret her word choice. “The line was really fun because I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"

Still, Gomez isn’t waiting around for someone to meet all her criteria. “I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," she said. "But I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure person that I normally used to be."

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez previously opened up about wanting marriage and kids someday. “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” she said on TaTaTu’s vodcast Giving Back Generation in August 2022, per Us Weekly. “I want a husband and I want that kind of touch. I think my love language would have to be physical touch … and acts of service. The older I’ve gotten, the more I really appreciate that.”

At the time, she explained how being “taken care of” made her realize this priority. “I went and hung out with someone who was a bit older, and it was just so wonderful. It was like being taken care of in a way. Being like, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you need a blanket?’ Just very sweet things... it was just so kind and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore.”