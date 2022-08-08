On Aug. 5, Selena Gomez opened up about her vision of the future. (Um, feels a bit like she’s channeling fellow Disney royalty That’s So Raven’s Raven Baxter, no?) According to Gomez herself, she has high hopes for her next chapter, and her quote about wanting marriage and kids someday is so sweet.

“I hope to be married and to be a mom,” she said on TaTaTu’s vodcast Giving Back Generation, per Us Weekly. “I want a husband and I want that kind of touch. I think my love language would have to be physical touch … and acts of service. The older I’ve gotten, the more I really appreciate that.”

Apparently, a recent experience made her realize she might have this service-oriented love language. “I went and hung out with someone who was a bit older and it was just so wonderful. It was like being taken care of in a way. Being like, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you need a blanket?’ Just very sweet things,” Gomez explained. “And I was like, ‘I’m fine, I don’t need anything.’ But it was just so kind and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore.”

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It certainly sounds like Gomez is open to love. According to Us, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer is single. That said, on Aug. 3, she was spotted vacationing in Positano, Italy with Andrea Iervolino, an Italian film producer. 👀

OK, OK, so they were on a yacht with a bigger group of friends and it could be just platonic (the two have known each other since they worked together on In Dubious Battle in 2016), but there was a sweet photo of Iervolino holding her hands and helping her off the boat. Romantic!

It looks like Gomez is enjoying her time on vacation and out of the spotlight — and that might be part of her future, too. During her Giving Back Generation interview, Gomez explained that in the future, she will probably want to take a step back from the entertainment industry. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out,” she said.

Here’s hoping that Gomez gets everything she’s looking for.