Selena Swoons Over Benny's "Sexiest Man Alive" Photos

It sounds like Selena Gomez hit the jackpot with Benny Blanco. After the pop star’s boyfriend was featured in People’s 2024 “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, Gomez lent her support for the choice. Not only did she gush about how “madly in love” she is with her producer BF, she also brought up the special Taco Bell order that he always picks up for her.

Blanco revealed a lot about his sweet relationship with Gomez in his “Sexiest Man Alive” profile, like how the two love to spend super-early mornings together. “I'm a real morning person. It's my favorite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up,” Blanco said. “I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life.”

But it sounds like their real love language is food. Blanco shared that he frequently cooks two of Gomez’s favorite dishes for her: fried pickles and imitation Taco Bell. “[I learned how to] recreate Taco Bell meat. I've practiced a lot, and I think it's pretty indistinguishable now if you put them side by side,” Blanco said. “There's so many things you have to do. Part of the meat is kind of blended. It's disgusting, but it's delicious. I do it all from scratch.”

Gomez re-shared a photo of Blanco sprawled across a dining room table from the shoot, and gushed over his Taco Bell Mexican Pizzas. “Not only do you love me unconditionally, you always get me my Taco Bell Mexican Pizza,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story.

She kept the love going in a second post, sharing a romantic quote from writer William C. Hannan: “I still haven’t figured out how to sit across from you and not be madly in love with everything you do.”

In case there was any confusion about who she was dedicating the message to, she tagged Blanco in the post.