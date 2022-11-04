If you’re streaming the Selena Gomes: My Mind And Me documentary this weekend, you better have some tissues and comfort food nearby for an emotional journey. Over six years, Selena documented her struggles through fame, heartbreak, and mental health, and is finally sharing her story in hopes of helping others along the way. The star of HBO Max’s Selena + Chef, Gomez is a foodie at heart but an amateur in the kitchen, so the dishes she creates on camera are delicious and feasible to recreate at home. She’s even invited her Nana into the kitchen to share her favorite childhood recipes, from tortilla casserole to Thanksgiving staples. There’s nothing as satisfying and comforting as a hot bowl of homemade pasta on a cold day, and her Nana’s recipe is hearty with pan-fried sausage and tons of veggies. Thanks to @erinabeeats who posted the full recipe on TikTok, here’s how to make Selena Gomez’s Nana’s pasta recipe yourself.

Gomez’s new culinary passion is a gift that keeps on giving, because you can grab all of the recipes from Selena + Chef on HBO Max’s website to cook along with her while you stream. You can whip up recipes like Rachael Ray’s Beer-Battered Fish, Esther Choi’s Korean BBQ, or if you dare, Gordon Ramsey’s Butter-Based Steak. There’s always something special about family recipes, though, especially staple dinners cooked by your grandma that bring the family together. Selena’s Nana’s pasta recipe is simple to make, and incorporates lots of mouthwatering flavors and textures. Pretend you’re in Selena’s kitchen and try this spaghetti recipe for a satisfying weeknight supper.

Here’s How To Make Selena Gomez’s “Nana’s Pasta”

What you’ll need:

1 lb. of hot Italian sausage

1 box of spaghetti

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

2 cups portabella mushrooms

1 head of broccoli

1 white onion

4 cloves of garlic

1 cup of parmesan cheese

Garlic powder to taste

Cayenne powder to taste