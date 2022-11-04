Selena Said Her & Justin’s Breakup Was The “Worst Possible Heartbreak”

Selena Gomez got very vulnerable in her documentary, My Mind & Me, even discussing her breakup with Justin Bieber. In the film, which was released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, Gomez’s quotes about her breakup with Bieber are hard to hear — especially because she calls their split “the worst possible heartbreak.”

Per Entertainment Tonight, Gomez explained their split in the documentary: “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.” At least she found a silver lining?

“Everything was so public," Gomes added in the film. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore.” If you need a lil Jelena refresher, the couple’s on-again, off-again relationship officially came to an end in March 2018, and yes, people are still talking about it.

Gomez has dropped hints about their painful breakup in the past, particularly with her 2019 single “Lose You To Love Me.” The lyrics were pointed: “I needed to lose you to love me / I gave my all and they all know it / Then you tore me down and now it's showing / In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy.” (BTW, six months after Jelena’s breakup in March, Bieber married Hailey Bieber on Sept. 13, 2018.)

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In the documentary, Gomez explained the emotionally-charged song. “I text[ed] Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, 'I think I'm ready to just say I'm sad.' We wrote the song in 45 minutes. The fastest song I've ever written.”

Gomez continued, getting into the song’s complex meaning, “It's about more than a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again.”

Though Gomez and Bieber seemed to clear the air recently (if that drama-free photo opp with Hailey Bieber was any indication), it sounds like there’s still some lingering hurt between these exes.