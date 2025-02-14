Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a romantic conversation with Interview Magazine — plus, they dropped a new single “Scared Of Loving You” off of their upcoming album I Said I Love You First. The recently-engaged couple got candid about their relationship when speaking to Interview, and Blanco even told the outlet that he “want[s] to be inside of [Gomez’s] whole body.”

After one year of dating (and several years of friendship), the duo got engaged in December 2024. “I remember before I was with her, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to stop everything I’m doing and just focus all my energy on being a grownup and being with the right person,’” he said in the article published Feb. 14. “Now I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she’s the same way to me. There’s no ego between us. She’s praying for me to win and I’m praying for her to win. And I wake up in the morning — I know she does the same thing — and I’m like, ‘How can I make her life better?’”

Blanco continued, “Holding her isn’t close enough. I want to be inside of her whole body. I just feel a thing for her that I can’t even explain. I’m so sappy... I just smile all day.”

He joked, “I’m so scared she’s just going to wake up and be like, ‘What? No.’” Gomez reassured him, “You’re stuck with me.”

The couple also spoke about how they balance each other out. Gomez is more of an introvert, while Blanco is an extrovert through-and-through. “But it’s so good because I get her out, and she calms me down when I need it. She’s the first person that I’ve been with where I’m like, ‘I don’t even give a f*ck what’s going on. I could sit in this bed with you for 72 hours and feel like I didn’t miss anything,’” he explained.

Blanco then gave a pretty colorful comparison. “She’s like my f*cking heroin and Xanax combined,” he said. “Whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect, she knows the exact thing to say. I’m so pissed that it took this long. It’s like, ‘How did we not figure this out sooner?’ I’m 36 years old.”