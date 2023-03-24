It looks like the Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama might finally be coming to an end — at least, that’s what Gomez seems to be hoping for. On March 24, the Only Murders In The Building actor took to her Instagram Stories to address the rumored feud, and it sounds like she’s over it (and is hoping the rest of the world will follow suit). In a surprising turn of events, Gomez defended Bieber directly on Instagram. Here’s what she said.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote. “This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” Gomez and Bieber follow each other on Instagram now, too, seemingly putting an end to any rumors that there’s beef between them.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has spoken out against hate, though it is the first time she’s mentioned Bieber specifically. Back on March 5, Gomez had a similar message for fans on TikTok. In a since-deleted comment, Gomez wrote to her supporters, “Thank you and love you all so much. I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy. Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

A little refresher: Gomez and Bieber’s latest bout of rumored beef started in February, when Bieber posted a since-deleted video of her lip-syncing the viral sound, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.” Fans thought the message was directed at Gomez, who had recently faced body-shaming comments on social media. Though Bieber insisted it was “not directed at anyone,” and Gomez responded by saying “be nice to everyone,” that was only the start.

Later that month, Gomez posted about accidentally over-laminating her eyebrows. That same day, Kylie Jenner (one of Bieber’s closest friends) shared a selfie on IG, showcasing her eyebrows, with the caption, “this was an accident???” Jenner followed up with another IG Story, showing her on FaceTime with Bieber. Jenner and Gomez both attempted to quash the beef, calling it “reaching,” but that didn’t stop the Selenators from retaliating. Both Jenner and Bieber lost a million followers.

Although Gomez has now explicitly defended Bieber, that doesn’t mean the online saga is over. Already, TikTokers are questioning why Bieber reached out to Gomez in the first place — and why Gomez is speaking out while Bieber’s staying quiet.