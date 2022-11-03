Selena May Have Just Addressed Hailey’s Comments, Again

It seems Selena Gomez would like to move on from the discourse around her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey. Hailey made a notable appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in September where she shut down rumors of being the reason Selena and Justin broke up. Selena has repeatedly been asked about Hailey’s comments and appeared to address the situation again in a recent Rolling Stone cover story.

“Somebody made a comment and it involved me, and then for two days I felt bad about myself,” Selena told the publication, though she didn’t get specific about the situation. She quickly moved on from any negative feelings regarding the issue.

“I was like, I’m just going to say, ‘Everybody be kind to each other. Everybody just focus on what’s going on in the real world,’” she told the publication.

Selena’s comments would align with a TikTok livestream she held a day after Hailey’s podcast appearance. In the livestream, Selena she seemingly showed support for Hailey by reminding everyone that “words matter” after witnessing “vile and disgusting” comments online lately.

Tyrell Hampton

“It’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Selena said, though she also didn’t dive into specifics on the stream.

In the following months, Selena more directly addressed where things stood with Hailey. Most notably, they broke the internet by posing for photos at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ second annual gala on Oct. 16.

Then, a day before her Rolling Stone cover story, the Disney alum played it cool when Vulture asked about the photos in a Nov. 2 interview.

“Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing,” Selena told the publication.

Clearly, it seems there’s no bad blood between Selena and Hailey after all.