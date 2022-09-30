Selena Shut Down "Vile" Hate Right After Hailey's Interview About Justin

In a TikTok livesteam on Sept. 29, Selena Gomez addressed the irony of those supporting her Rare Beauty brand (which is all about spreading positivity) while making hateful comments on social media. Her message arrived just a day after Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and shut down rumors she was the reason behind Justin Bieber and Selena’s breakup.

Selena didn’t explicitly mention Hailey’s interview, however, she did say she’s seen “vile and disgusting” comments about others online recently, which inspired her to speak out. “It’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” she said, before referencing Rare Beauty. “It’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

The Only Murders in the Building star launched Rare Beauty in September 2020. Her brand is named after her single “Rare,” which is all about self-love and acceptance. Her makeup line includes products like her Kind Words Matte Lipstick, Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush, and Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick. According to Rare Beauty’s official website, the mission behind Selena’s brand is “to create a safe, welcoming space in beauty and beyond.”

Selena reminded everyone of her brand’s vision in her livestream. “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means,” she said. “And that is — words matter. Truly matter.”

She ended her livestream by telling fans to have “a wonderful rest of your day.”

Selena’s words are especially meaningful since they come just shortly after Hailey addressed being the target of online hate on the Call Her Daddy podcast. When host Alex Cooper asked about people calling her a “homewrecker” due to the rumors she was romantically involved with Justin at the same time as he was with Selena, Hailey denied those accusations.

“I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that’s the end of it,” she said. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that, and I never was.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hopefully, Selena’s message will inspire others to think twice before posting something hateful online.