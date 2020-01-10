Following the release of her highly-anticipated album Rare on Jan. 10, Selena Gomez shared her "Rare" music video, making it her third MV release for this album. Previously, she released back-to-back music videos for "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now" in October 2019. Selena Gomez's "Rare" music video perfectly complements her album's release, as fans can now see a visual representation of her "Rare" lyrics, which they've been analyzing since the song came out at midnight.

Fans theorized the album references Gomez's past relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd due to the singer's lyrics about love, heartbreak, and moving on from old flames. Since Gomez didn't name any of her famous exes in her songs, fans don't know who Gomez is really singing about on the album. One thing they do know, however, is that Gomez sings about learning to love herself after her breakups. Both "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now" address themes of self-love, and "Rare" does the same.

In the title track, Gomez sings,

I don't have it all/ I'm not claiming to/ But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah/ And I’ll bet there's somebody else out there/ To tell me I’m rare/ To make me feel rare

Learning to value yourself after heartbreak is totally relatable, and, for that reason, fans are so happy they got a "Rare" music video to go along with the album.

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

The video begins with Gomez waking up in the middle of a forest, before she explores her surroundings while singing "Rare." Unlike her previous music video for "Look At Her Now," which included a group of background dancers, "Rare" focuses on Gomez alone by highlighting her effortless beauty. The psychedelic effects throughout the video only help captivate fans even more with her stunning visuals.

Selenators on Twitter are taking note of how aesthetically pleasing the video is, and are sharing their favorite moments with other fans.

Gomez is totally feeling herself this comeback and fans absolutely love it.