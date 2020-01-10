Selena Gomez's highly-anticpated album is here and I dare you to not squeal with excitement. Selenators waited almost five years to get their hands on her third studio album and, trust me, it was worth the wait. Fans new that this album was going to be Gomez's most vulnerable yet after she released the tracklist, revealing song titles like "Vulnerable." What they didn't know was if there would be more lyrics about her past relationships than the ones they already heard in her lead single "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." Well, the answer to that question is yes. And the lyrics about Justin Bieber on Selena Gomez's Rare have fans shook.

As soon as Rare dropped on Jan. 10, it didn't take long for Selenators to point out the lyrics that are *seemingly* about the Biebs. Let's get into it.

1. "Lose You To Love Me"

Of course, this telling ballad was the first song on the album to be released back in October 2018, and the emotional track left fans believing it was about her decade-long, on-and-off again relationship with Bieber.

In the second verse, Gomez alludes to having been hurt by how quickly Bieber moved on after their final breakup in TK MONTH YEAR, singing:

I gave my all and they all know it / Then you tore me down and now it's showing / In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it / In the thick of healing, yeah

But in the end, the track is all about understanding the hurt she endured in the past to be able to move on in peace. In the final chorus, Gomez emotionally sings:

To love, love, yeah / To love, love, yeah / To love, yeah / I needed to hate you to love me, yeah /To love, love, yeah /To love, love, yeah / To love, yeah / I needed to lose you to love me / ... / And now the chapter is closed and done / ... / And now it's goodbye, it's goodbye for us

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

2. "Look At Her Now"

Gomez's promotional single from Rare is legit the perfect breakup song. The uptempo, vibrant, and empowering anthem gave a nod to how Gomez has grown in the time post-Bieber.

It was her first real lover / His too till he had another / Oh god when she found out / Trust levels went way down / Of course she was sad / But now she's glad she dodged a bullet

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

3. "People You Know"

In subtle reference to spending nearly a decade on-and-off with Bieber, Gomez's "People You Know" hits on the regret of wasting so much time on something that didn't last.

So many wasted nights with you / I still could taste it/ I hate it/ wish I could take it back 'cause

Gomez reflects on how people can change so much after they're not in your life that you feel like you no longer know them.

We used to be close, but people can go / From people you know to people you don't / And what hurts the most is people can go / From people you know to people you don't

4. "Cut You Off"

Just like "Lose You To Love Me," Gomez's "Cut You Off" reflects on needing to her baggage go go in order to find herself.

Pull up to the mirror/ starin' at my face/ Gotta drop-drop all the extra weight / I been carrying for 1460 days/ Gotta, gotta, gotta clean my slate

Fun fact: 1460 is the number of days in four years. In the context of this track, Gomez could be referring to cutting off all the baggage that went down over the past four years, but a line that comes later in the track ("How could I confuse that sh*t for love?") seems to suggest an ex-love is, at least, part of that baggage.

Now that Rare is here, everyone has a few more empowering breakup anthems to turn to when their heart is breaking. Everyone say, "Thank you, Selena."