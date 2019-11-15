21 Songs About Loving Yourself That Need To Be On Your Playlist

Let's do an exercise: Take out your party playlist and count the number of love songs on there. Now, count how many of those songs are about catching feelings for someone else. The answer: Probably a majority of them... which is just not acceptable. Don't get me wrong. I enjoy love songs about other people as much as anybody else, but, sometimes, it feels like I'm listening to the same story over and over again. That's why when Lizzo took over the radio with her self-love anthem "Truth Hurts," it took me a minute to fully process what I was hearing. You're telling me this song is about loving... myself? Lizzo is a queen when it comes to lyrics about loving yourself, but she isn't the only one. I rounded up 21 songs about loving yourself that will leave you feeling so empowered and utterly in love with yourself.

Self-love doesn't come easy for everyone. Some days, you just need a little reminder from your friends, family, and, yes, even your favorite artists to help you on your journey to self-acceptance. From helping you feel beautiful in your own skin and confident in being your most authentic self, to reminding you you're worthy, these 20 songs will make you reevaluate what you see in the mirror when you're feeling down.

1. Lizzo - "Truth Hurts" Lizzo Music on YouTube Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks. With an intro like, "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that b*tch," the song reminds you that breakups happen for a reason and it's because you're so much better off without your ex.

2. Lizzo - "Good As Hell" Lizzo Music on YouTube If you're in your feels after a breakup, you know Lizzo's always got your back, honey. Here's her advice: "If he don't love you anymore, just walk your fine ass out the door."

3. Zedd & Kehlani - "Good Thing" ZEDDVEVO on YouTube There's a stigma surrounding the phrase "alone" because it implies being single is somehow a failure. The reality is, settling down with another person isn't everybody's life plan, and this song is a reminder being single can be equally as fulfilling as having a partner.

4. Selena Gomez - "Lose You To Love Me" SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube Gomez's emotional ballad is about letting go of the person you once loved in order to find yourself again, something that so many people can relate to.

5. TWICE - "Feel Special" jypentertainment on YouTube The journey to loving yourself can be long, but your friends and family can help tremendously. In "Feel Special," TWICE encourages you to be open about your feelings because you're worthy of love just as much as anybody else.

6. Christina Aguilera - "Beautiful" CAguileraVEVO on YouTube Anyone who has ever experienced bullying can relate to the lyrics in Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful," which are all about recognizing how beautiful you are despite the insecurity and loneliness you may be experiencing.

7. Ariana Grande - "thank u, next" ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube Rather than dwelling on what could have been if certain relationships worked out, Ariana Grande is grateful for all that her exes taught her, including how to say "thank u, next" when someone isn't right for you.

8. Hailee Steinfeld - "Love Myself" HaileeSteinfeldVEVO on YouTube Steinfeld encourages you to be your biggest cheerleader when you feel like no one else is on your side.

9. Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie - "ME!" TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube Anyone who says Taylor Swift only writes about her lovers is totally wrong. In "ME!," Swift takes pride in being different from everybody else with lyrics like, "I promise that you'll never find another like me."

10. Taylor Swift - "Shake It Off" TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube In the grand scheme of things, others' opinions about you won't matter at all, so might as well keep being you and "shake it off."

11. ITZY - "DALLA DALLA" jypentertainment on YouTube These gals exude serious sorry-not-sorry vibes, especially in their debut single "DALLA DALLA." The song celebrates difference and sends the message that if someone doesn't appreciate your unique qualities, that's their problem, not yours.

12. ITZY - "ICY" jypentertainment on YouTube Haters' words mean nothing more than "blah blah blah," so tune them out and continue being your awesome self.

13. Lady Gaga - "Born This Way" LadyGagaVEVO on YouTube Loving yourself isn't arrogance, it's confidence, baby! "Born This Way" is the ultimate self-love power anthem, so if you ever need a pick-me-up, you know what song to blast from your speakers.

14. BTS - "Epiphany" ibighit on YouTube In his solo song of BTS' album literally entitled Love Myself, Jin sings about realizing you shouldn't change yourself to fit someone's standard of perfection.

15. BTS - "Answer: Love Myself" The line "Loving myself might be harder than loving someone else/ Let’s admit it/ The standards I made are more strict for myself" honestly hits so hard because it's so true. You're often your own worst critic. That's why loving yourself isn't something that can just happen over night. But BTS' self-love anthem says you can learn to love yourself little by little each day.

16. Little Mix - "Joan of Arc" littlemixVEVO on YouTube With lyrics like "Fanning myself, I'm stanning myself" and "Man, I feel like Cleopatra, Joan Of Arc, Queen of Hearts," this track is all about feeling yourself.

17. JENNIE - "SOLO" BLACKPINK on YouTube Similar to Lizzo's "Truth Hurts," Jennie's "SOLO" is the reminder you need that you are so much better off without your ex. Jennie sings, "Used to be your girl, now I'm used to being the GOAT/ You're sittin' on your feelings/ I'm sittin' on my throne," which means the best revenge towards your ex is being happy without them.

18. Demi Lovato - "Confident" DemiLovatoVEVO on YouTube Lovato asks a very important question: "What's wrong with being confident?" If you're feeling yourself, you have every right to show off.

19. Meghan Trainor - "All About That Bass" MeghanTrainorVEVO on YouTube Picture-perfect images in the media aren't always what they seem, and they can put pressure on people to look a certain way. In "All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor reminds you that "every inch of you is perfect from the bottom to the top."

20. Selena Gomez - "Who Says" SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube OG fans will remember singing along to "Who Says" back in their teenage years. No matter how much time has passed since the song's release in 2011, the message remains the same: Everyone is beautiful in their own way and anyone who says otherwise is wrong.