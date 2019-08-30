21 BTS Solo Songs That Show How Every Member Of The Band Is Absolutely Essential

BTS is on top of the world right now, and they're continuing to gain new fans each day. I joined the BTS ARMY in 2017, so I've been keeping up with the group for two years now, but there are some fans that have been with BTS since they debuted in 2013. Then, there are others who are probably joining the fandom right now and going down the BTS music video rabbit hole for the first time (I'm jealous of you newbie ARMYs!). Since there are six years' worth of BTS content out there, it might seem impossible to keep up with it all. I immediately think of BTS' albums, MVs, Run BTS! and Bon Voyage episodes, livestreams, and live performances. That's not even all, because BTS has so much more content to offer, like BTS' solo songs.

Yup. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have released songs of their own and they're all awesome and unique in their own way. The songs highlight how different each member of the group is and how those differences help make BTS who they are as a group today. That's right. BTS wouldn't be BTS without RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

So, without further ado, I present to you 21 BTS solo songs that perfectly capture every BTS members' individuality. Enjoy.

1. V's "Singularity" ibighit on YouTube "Singularity," which served as the introduction song to BTS' Love Yourself: Tear album, showcases V's deep and seductive voice, as well as his talent for tapping into genres like R&B, soul, and jazz.

2. V's "Stigma" V truly has a voice that can connect with the listener beyond language and that's obvious in songs like "Stigma."

3. V's "Winter Bear" BANGTANTV on YouTube V chose to show off softer vocals in his self-produced track "Winter Bear," and it proved to be a smart decision as it gave the song the feeling of a sweet lullaby, which added to the song's message.

4. Jimin's "Serendipity" ibighit on YouTube Jimin's voice is naturally soft and sweet and you can clearly hear that in his Love Yourself: Her solo track, "Serendipity."

5. Jimin's "Lie" Jimin's voice sounds hauntingly beautiful in "Lie," which has a totally different message than "Serendipity," and shows how versatile Jimin's vocal color can be.

6. Jimin's "Promise" "Promise" is such a beautiful song and is so Jimin. By that, I mean that the song's beautiful melody does a good job of showcasing Jimin's soft vocals and the best part is that the lyrics are by Jimin, too, with a little help from RM.

7. Jungkook's "Euphoria" Jungkook's Love Yourself: Answer solo track, "Euphoria," is a fan-favorite song, especially at concerts. Fans can't get enough of Jungook's high note at the end of the song.

8. Jungkook's "Begin" "Begin" is a really special BTS track and the lyrics only add to its meaning. Fans interpreted the lyrics to be about Jungkook's journey with BTS and how he's thankful for having the BTS members by his side. Aww.

9. Jungkook's "Paper Hearts" (Cover) OK, "Paper Hearts" is actually a cover (the song is originally by Tori Kelly), but Jungkook really made the song his own. It makes us wish that Jungkook would release an original solo song on SoundCloud like his bandmates soon. He did tease a mixtape a while back, so who knows? Maybe that's coming!

10. Jin's "Epiphany" ibighit on YouTube Jin's Love Yourself: Answer solo track, "Epiphany," is all about learning to love yourself, and if that isn't getting you emotional already, I bet you Jin's vocals will.

11. Jin's "Awake" Jin's vocals are on a whole other level, I tell you. I mean, just listen to "Awake."

12. Jin's "Tonight" And here's yet another one of Jin's solo songs that will make you emotional because "Tonight" is all about the fear of loss.

13. J-Hope's "Trivia: Just Dance" On a happier note, J-Hope's "Trivia: Just Dance" from Love Yourself: Answer captures that feeling of falling in love.

14. J-Hope's "MAMA" J-Hope may sound upbeat in "MAMA," but the song itself has a bittersweet message about success that's about how parents can sacrifice a lot to help their children achieve their dreams. Every time you listen to "MAMA," I bet you that the line, "Hey Mama!," will get stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

15. J-Hope's "Daydream" ibighit on YouTube "Daydream," off of J-Hope's solo mixtape Hope World, screams J-Hope, as it's a song that will instantly put you in a good mood and make you want to dance.

16. RM's "Trivia: Love" "Trivia: Love" from Love Yourself: Answer is a really gorgeous song and the lyrics showcase how talented and clever of a songwriter RM is, since the phrases he uses have double meanings.

17. RM's "Reflection" "Reflection" will hit you right in your feels, especially when RM sings the line, "I wish I could love myself."

18. RM's "Moonchild" ibighit on YouTube "Moonchild," off of RM's solo mixtape Mono, has RM rapping as usual, but during some parts, he also sings, which shows that RM can really do both.

19. Suga's "Trivia: Seesaw" People know Suga as a rapper, but in "Seesaw" from Love Yourself: Answer, Suga does a bit of singing, which shows how versatile he is as an artist.

20. Suga's "First Love" Unlike Suga's "Agust D" persona, "First Love" shows Suga's more sentimental side.