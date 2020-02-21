What Do BTS' "Filter" Lyrics Mean In English? Jimin Gets Super Flirty
BTS is back to topping the charts with songs from their new album, Map of the Soul: 7, which was released at midnight on Friday, Feb. 21. ARMYs had no doubt that BTS' fourth album was going to be epic, but now that it's officially here, the buzz on Twitter is all praise for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Not only is Jimin's solo, "Filter," one of the most talked about songs on the record — and for good reason — but it's also getting a lot of attention for the meaning behind it. BTS' "Filter" lyrics in English show Jimin's flirty side.
The boys kicked off 2020 with a bang, releasing their single "Black Swan" on Jan. 17, then going on to debut it live on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Oh, then they happened to have an epic performance alongside Lil Nas X at the Grammys. Yes, the Grammys. So fans expected the group had big things in store for Map of the Soul: 7, and they were right. While each song on the album has significant meaning, it's "Filter" in which Jimin presents a different side of himself.
Check out the English lyrics to "Filter" below and try not to blush.
Verse 1
That uninterested face of yours, the bored tip of your toes
Please, look at me now
Put your phone down, don't even think of turning your head away
Let me know your type
You can pick and choose me, yeah
Pre-Chorus
Oh, I cover your eyes with my hands
Oh, get closer to the secret
I'll take you to a whole new world
Yeah, open your eyes now, go
Chorus
Mix the colors in the pallete, pick your filter
Which me do you want?
The one to change your world, I'm your filter
Overlay me in your heart
Verse 2
Can you feel it now? Is it still not enough?
Girl, you have your chance
I can be your Genie
How ‘bout Aladdin?
I'll be anything
You can pick and choose me, yeah
Pre-Chorus
Oh, I will embrace you like in your dreams
Oh, it's a covert spec
For you, everyday I'll be new
It's not fun for something to stay the same all the time
Chorus
Mix the colors in the palette, pick your filter
Which me do you want?
To change your world, I'm your filter
Overlay me in your heart
Bridge:
Look at me who has suddenly turned into a child
The more I look, the crazier I get on how cute it is
Overcoming different tastes and standards
You'll be wanting only me
Yeah, because you are the one who made me
It seems Jimin is ready to find love, so prepare to fall even harder for him during BTS' new musical era.