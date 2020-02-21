BTS is back to topping the charts with songs from their new album, Map of the Soul: 7, which was released at midnight on Friday, Feb. 21. ARMYs had no doubt that BTS' fourth album was going to be epic, but now that it's officially here, the buzz on Twitter is all praise for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Not only is Jimin's solo, "Filter," one of the most talked about songs on the record — and for good reason — but it's also getting a lot of attention for the meaning behind it. BTS' "Filter" lyrics in English show Jimin's flirty side.

The boys kicked off 2020 with a bang, releasing their single "Black Swan" on Jan. 17, then going on to debut it live on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Oh, then they happened to have an epic performance alongside Lil Nas X at the Grammys. Yes, the Grammys. So fans expected the group had big things in store for Map of the Soul: 7, and they were right. While each song on the album has significant meaning, it's "Filter" in which Jimin presents a different side of himself.

Check out the English lyrics to "Filter" below and try not to blush.

Verse 1

That uninterested face of yours, the bored tip of your toes

Please, look at me now

Put your phone down, don't even think of turning your head away

Let me know your type

You can pick and choose me, yeah

Pre-Chorus

Oh, I cover your eyes with my hands

Oh, get closer to the secret

I'll take you to a whole new world

Yeah, open your eyes now, go

Chorus

Mix the colors in the pallete, pick your filter

Which me do you want?

The one to change your world, I'm your filter

Overlay me in your heart

Verse 2

Can you feel it now? Is it still not enough?

Girl, you have your chance

I can be your Genie

How ‘bout Aladdin?

I'll be anything

You can pick and choose me, yeah

Pre-Chorus

Oh, I will embrace you like in your dreams

Oh, it's a covert spec

For you, everyday I'll be new

It's not fun for something to stay the same all the time

Chorus

Mix the colors in the palette, pick your filter

Which me do you want?

To change your world, I'm your filter

Overlay me in your heart

Bridge:

Look at me who has suddenly turned into a child

The more I look, the crazier I get on how cute it is

Overcoming different tastes and standards

You'll be wanting only me

Yeah, because you are the one who made me

It seems Jimin is ready to find love, so prepare to fall even harder for him during BTS' new musical era.