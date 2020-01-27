BTS' RM said it himself at last year's Grammy Awards: "We'll be back." After that, the ARMY had no doubt they'd make it happen. Fast forward a year later, and RM's predication has finally come true, because BTS arrived at the 2020 Grammys red carpet looking better than ever. As usual, the guys arrived in style and fans can't help but swoon over their looks.

When the Grammys announced the nominees in November 2019, fans were surprised that BTS didn't make the cut, especially with the huge year they had. Besides selling a whopping 3.69 million copies of Map of the Soul: Persona (their third consecutive Billboard No. 1 album, at that), the group broke the all-time YouTube record for the most views in 24 hours, and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Boy With Luv."

Despite BTS' Grammys snub, fans didn't give up hope for a 2020 BTS Grammys appearance. After weeks of speculation, the Grammys finally confirmed the group's attendance on Jan. 23 — just three days before the ceremony.

Now, BTS' red carpet photos are here, and they're everything. At last year's Grammys, all the guys wore black suits, but this time, they arrived decked out in a variety of neutral-colored coats.

In their red carpet interview with E!, RM teased their next album, Map of the Soul: 7, by saying, "It's gonna be whatever you're expecting but better."

Ryan Seacrest tried to get BTS to spill more details, but J-Hope kept the mystery going. "You will know when you listen to our new album and watch our performance," he said.

While BTS attended last year's ceremony as presenters, this time, they're there as performers. Along with Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey, BTS will join Lil Nas X for an "Old Town Road All-Stars" performance. In July 2019, Lil Nas X and BTS' RM collaborated for an "Old Town Road" remix they dubbed "Seoul Town Road." The two stars have never performed their collaboration live together, and that's why fans are so excited to see their performance tonight, especially since it will involve all seven members of BTS.

The week before the Grammys, BTS teased a huge performance on their Instagram with a collection of behind-the-scenes photos from their dance practice. Ariana Grande, who will also be performing, shared a picture with BTS, revealing she bumped into them at rehearsal.

The picture had fans questioning whether BTS would have a solo stage apart from their performance with Lil Nas X. Neither BTS nor the Recording Academy announced BTS would perform alone, so fans will have to tune in to the Grammys ceremony to find out whether that actually comes to fruition.