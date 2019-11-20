Ever since the 2019 Grammys, BTS fans have waited anxiously for 2020. Who could forget when J-Hope, Jin, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, and RM stole the entire show when they became the first-ever Korean artists to present a Grammy at the industry's biggest night in music? Aside from their history-making moment, BTS was all the rage on the red carpet, and even had locals gushing over their enthusiastic dancing to Dolly Parton's hit song "Jolene." ARMYs think BTS deserves to attend the show again now more than ever — this time, as nominees. Still, they were prepared for whatever the Recording Academy voting members decided. Well, the nominations have been announced, and these tweets about BTS' Grammy snub show how loyal the BTS ARMY is.

The Grammy nominations were announced by the Recording Academy on Nov. 20, and the BTS ARMY was in formation waiting for the results. BTS were eligible in the following categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Since the boys have worked hard to become one of the most well-known and respected artists in the entire world throughout their careers (and especially in 2019), ARMYs truly believe they deserve nominations in any, if not all, of the categories they were eligible for.

But, in the end, BTS ended up with no nominations. While fans were confused about the snubs, they took the high road and respected the Academy's decision. The number of Grammys an artist gets does not determine the quality of their music, after all.

But that doesn't mean ARMYs didn't express some critiques of the Recording Academy's nominees.

It's evident how focused ARMYs were as the Grammy nominations were being announced. As Deborah Dugan, president of The Recording Academy, was introducing the nominations, she referred to the people behind the Grammys as an "army" and fans were quick to speculate she was hinting at a BTS nom.

While BTS fans will have to wait another year to see if the boys can snag a Grammy nomination in 2021, there's still hope the group will attend the star-studded award show in January.