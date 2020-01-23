The 2020 Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and this year's show is bound to be an epic one. On the morning of Jan. 23, the Recording Academy confirmed BTS is performing at the show, so the moment their fellow Grammys performer, Ariana Grande, ran into them at rehearsals was beyond adorbs. When Ari crossed paths with the K-Pop group, she was sure to document the sweet moment for fans on Instagram. However, there was one detail about Ariana Grande and BTS' Grammys rehearsal photo that left ARMYs with a burning question.

The photo of Ari and the BTS guys is adorable, but if you take a closer look, you'll notice there's only six band members in the pic. ARMYs immediately realized that Suga, aka Yoongi, was missing from the rehearsal pic.

Now, seeing as the BTS guys almost always roll together, the mysterious absence of Suga in the pic sent the internet into a frenzy. Soon enough, the hashtag "WHERE IS YOONGI" began trending worldwide. Fans were very concerned.

"The fandom is still in a panic. Before I went to sleep, #BTSARMY was looking for #Yoongi. I woke up and it’s Trending in the US," one fan tweeted.

Here's Grande's Instagram photo that sent the internet into a frenzy:

And here are some of the best fan reactions questioning Yoongi's whereabouts.

More than anything, fans were just excited to see Ari and the BTS guys in the same snapshot, and, with BTS' performance still up in the air at that point (the confirmation of their performance wouldn't come until 6am on Jan. 23, six hours after Grande shared their pic together), they hoped it meant there would be a Grammys collab to come.

"BTS AND ARIANA GRANDE HOLY SH*T MY DREAMS ARE COMING TRUE," one excited fan tweeted.

However, the new pic did leave some fans scratching their heads.

Previous reports claimed BTS would be joining Lil Nas X onstage at the Grammys, and now that the news is confirmed, it will be interesting to see how the performance plays out.

ARMYs know that Lil Nas X's "Seoul Town Road" remix solely featured RM of BTS, but with the whole band working up a sweat at rehearsal, they can't help but wonder if there's something bigger to come. Some fans are speculating that BTS may have their own performance as well, considering the amount of practicing they did would be a little excessive for a quick on-stage feature with several other artists.

Regardless of what goes down at the Grammys, the news that BTS is indeed performing was the best way to start the day, although Ari totally beat the Recording Academy to the punch.

Plus, what they have planned sounds epic. Their performance will feature both Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X, joined by BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and other surprise guests. Let's just hope they find Yoongi before they hit the stage.