BTS FESTA is in full swing, y'all! In case you didn't know, BTS FESTA is when BTS celebrates their debut as a group. Since the group debuted on June 13, 2013, the group celebrates every year in June for about two weeks by releasing all sorts of new, free content. So far, BTS has surprised fans with "family" photos of the group, as well as a GoPro video of themselves while performing "Anpanman" on stage. Now, all the attention is on one member, Jin, who just dropped a solo song called "Tonight." The lyrics are so emotional because they have to do with the feelings of loss. What do BTS' Jin's "Tonight" lyrics mean?

Jin shared the Korean lyrics on BTS' blog, but thankfully, international ARMYs can always be counted on to fill English ARMYs in.

Honestly, I just read the lyrics and now I am going through it. You can tell that Jin wrote these lyrics from the heart because the words seem so personal — and they are, because the song is about Jin's pet who he recently lost. In BTS' blog, Jin wrote that he thought about his pet while writing the song. According to a fan translation by @jinnieslamp on Twitter, Jin said:

Hello, this is Jin. I wrote this song thinking about my pet. It's my first original song I hope you all enjoy it. I'll work hard again and come out with another good song to listen to. Thank you, ARMY.

Now that you know the song is about Jin's personal loss, try not to cry while reading the lyrics. Here's what the lyrics mean in English according to fan account @JK_Glitters.

This is how the song begins:

Once this night passes I am afraid that I won't see you any more / That transparent glare / That touch that I am so used to / A face that smiled as you looked at me / That now...now...won't I ever see you again?

From the lyrics, it seems that Jin is channeling his feelings of loss in the song. He is afraid of waking up tomorrow to find that he will never see the one he lost ever again. The next lyrics further explain his fears.

The song continues:

You exist in my every day / And I am there in your every day / Once that moon sets / And the sun rises / Will you, who's been with me be gone?

He sings about being with his pet every day, and because he has become so used to it, he's afraid of what life will be like now that it's gone. The song is totally relatable for anyone who has lost a pet of their own, especially one they've had for such a long time.

The chorus then goes:

When I close my eyes / It feels like the times we've been together will surface / When I close my eyes / It feels like I will remember only the happy memories / When I close my eyes / When I close my eyes

Jin says that whenever he closes his eyes, all those happy memories come back again. He will try to remember all the happy times rather than the sad ones.

The song ends like this:

Once this night passes / I am afraid that I won't see you anymore / Once this night passes / I am afraid that I will be left all alone

Still, he has fears of being left alone. By reading the lyrics, it seems that his pet was like a best friend to him. Although it's sad that Jin had to deal with this loss, thankfully, he can express his feelings through music.

You can listen to Jin's "Tonight" on SoundCloud below.

You can also check out the full lyrics of "Tonight" below.

Once this night passes

I am afraid that I won't see you any more

That transparent glare

That touch that I am so used to

A face that smiled as you looked at me

That now...now...won't I ever see you again?

You exist in my every day

And I am there in your every day

Once that moon sets

And the sun rises

Will you, who's been with me be gone?

When I close my eyes

It feels like the times we've been together will surface

When I close my eyes

It feels like I will remember only the happy memories

When I close my eyes

When I close my eyes

When I close my eyes

It feels like the times we've been together will surface

It feels like I will remember only the happy memories

Once this night passes

I am afraid that I won't see you anymore

Once this night passes

I am afraid that I will be left all alone