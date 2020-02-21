BTS blessed the world with their highly-anticipated new album on Friday, Feb. 21, and it's more than fans could have asked for. Map of the Soul: 7 is full of catchy beats and toe-tapping tunes, and it's clear RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook poured their talented souls into making this record. ARMYs are always curious about how the boys are doing and what drives their inspiration, so it was no surprise when Map of the Soul: 7 was released that many would wonder how they came up with the songs. Now that I have the lyrics to Jungkook's "My Time" in English, it's clear the song is all about his journey to K-Pop stardom.

BTS' first lead-up single off Map of the Soul: 7, "Black Swan" was released on Jan. 17, and was all about pouring their heart into their creativity, art, and music. However, the song also touched on BTS' fear of losing their passion for their music, proving the boys have a wide range of writing music. Now that the lyrics for "My Time" have been translated into English, we know the song is all about Jungkook's innermost feelings from the time he was just a trainee with BTS up until the present.

Check out the lyrics below.

Verse 1

24, feels like I became a grown-up faster than everyone else

My life has been a movie, all the time

I ran to where the sun rises every single night

It's like I've been to someone's tomorrow

The boy who found the world too big

Keep on runnin’ errday, mic pic it up

Friends ridin’ subway, I’ll be in the airplane mode

All over the world rock on, I made my own lotto

But is it too fast? There're traces of losses

Don't know what to do with, am I livin' this right?

Why am I alone in a different time and space?

Chorus

Oh, I can't call ya, I can't hol' ya

Oh, I can't

And yes you know, yes you know

Oh, I can't call ya, I can't touch ya

Oh, I can't

Let me know

Post-Chorus

Can I someday finna find my time? (Yeah, finna find my time)

Finna find my time

Someday finna find my time

Verse 2

Oh, I think I was in yesterday

'Cause everybody walk too fast

I'm a little kid grown up not knowing it (Like a child who got lost)

This got me oh just trippin’

It feels I'm roaming over

Don't know what to do with, am I livin' this right?

Why am I alone in a different time and space?

Chorus

Oh, I can't call ya, I can't hol' ya

Oh, I can't

And yes you know, yes you know

Oh, I can't call ya, I can't touch ya

Oh, I can't

Let me know

Post-Chorus

Can I someday finna find my time? (Yeah, finna find my time)

Finna find my time (Yeah)

Someday finna find my time (Oh, yeah)

Bridge

Sometimes when I'm gasping for air

I wear my hat low and keep running

Yeah, I don’t gotta know where I go

Even if it’s opposite of sun

One time for the present

Two time for the past

Happy that we met each other

Now til’ the very end

Chorus

Oh, I will call ya, I will hol' ya

Oh I will

And yes you know, yes you know

Oh, I will call ya, I will touch ya

Oh, I will

And you know

Post-Chorus

Can I someday finna find my time? (Yeah)

Can I someday finna find my time?

Finna find my time (Yeah, oh, yeah)

Find my time (Someday finna find my time)

Something tells me Jungkook has definitely found his time.