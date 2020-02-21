What Do BTS' "My Time" Lyrics Mean In English? Jungkook Gets Real
BTS blessed the world with their highly-anticipated new album on Friday, Feb. 21, and it's more than fans could have asked for. Map of the Soul: 7 is full of catchy beats and toe-tapping tunes, and it's clear RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook poured their talented souls into making this record. ARMYs are always curious about how the boys are doing and what drives their inspiration, so it was no surprise when Map of the Soul: 7 was released that many would wonder how they came up with the songs. Now that I have the lyrics to Jungkook's "My Time" in English, it's clear the song is all about his journey to K-Pop stardom.
BTS' first lead-up single off Map of the Soul: 7, "Black Swan" was released on Jan. 17, and was all about pouring their heart into their creativity, art, and music. However, the song also touched on BTS' fear of losing their passion for their music, proving the boys have a wide range of writing music. Now that the lyrics for "My Time" have been translated into English, we know the song is all about Jungkook's innermost feelings from the time he was just a trainee with BTS up until the present.
Check out the lyrics below.
Verse 1
24, feels like I became a grown-up faster than everyone else
My life has been a movie, all the time
I ran to where the sun rises every single night
It's like I've been to someone's tomorrow
The boy who found the world too big
Keep on runnin’ errday, mic pic it up
Friends ridin’ subway, I’ll be in the airplane mode
All over the world rock on, I made my own lotto
But is it too fast? There're traces of losses
Don't know what to do with, am I livin' this right?
Why am I alone in a different time and space?
Chorus
Oh, I can't call ya, I can't hol' ya
Oh, I can't
And yes you know, yes you know
Oh, I can't call ya, I can't touch ya
Oh, I can't
Let me know
Post-Chorus
Can I someday finna find my time? (Yeah, finna find my time)
Finna find my time
Someday finna find my time
Verse 2
Oh, I think I was in yesterday
'Cause everybody walk too fast
I'm a little kid grown up not knowing it (Like a child who got lost)
This got me oh just trippin’
It feels I'm roaming over
Don't know what to do with, am I livin' this right?
Why am I alone in a different time and space?
Chorus
Oh, I can't call ya, I can't hol' ya
Oh, I can't
And yes you know, yes you know
Oh, I can't call ya, I can't touch ya
Oh, I can't
Let me know
Post-Chorus
Can I someday finna find my time? (Yeah, finna find my time)
Finna find my time (Yeah)
Someday finna find my time (Oh, yeah)
Bridge
Sometimes when I'm gasping for air
I wear my hat low and keep running
Yeah, I don’t gotta know where I go
Even if it’s opposite of sun
One time for the present
Two time for the past
Happy that we met each other
Now til’ the very end
Chorus
Oh, I will call ya, I will hol' ya
Oh I will
And yes you know, yes you know
Oh, I will call ya, I will touch ya
Oh, I will
And you know
Post-Chorus
Can I someday finna find my time? (Yeah)
Can I someday finna find my time?
Finna find my time (Yeah, oh, yeah)
Find my time (Someday finna find my time)
Something tells me Jungkook has definitely found his time.