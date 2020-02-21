BTS hasn't released an album with solo songs since they dropped Love Yourself: Answer in August 2018. That all changed with the release of Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb. 21, 2020. The album includes songs showcasing each BTS member, including Jin with his solo track "Moon." The english translation of BTS' "Moon" lyrics shows the song is all about Jin's love for his fans.

Ever since BTS shared their tracklist on Feb. 16, fans have been wondering whether MOTS: 7 would include solo songs. The tracklist teased 20 songs, so fans felt there was a strong chance seven of them were reserved for solo tracks, especially since the previously-released "Intro: Persona" starred RM, while "Interlude: Shadow" and "Outro: Ego" starred Suga and J-Hope, respectively.

Fans finally got their answer a day ahead of the release of MOTS: 7. On Feb. 20, Big Hit Entertainment revealed not only will BTS' new album include solo songs, but it will also include sub-unit tracks.

Fans were surprised to hear Jin would be behind "Moon," since they initially believed the song would be a collaboration between RM and Jimin. According to the BTS ARMY, in Bon Voyage Season 4, the pair hung out together at night and they were so inspired by the beautiful view of the moon they began creating a poem. Fans found it suspicious, and thought Jimin and RM were teasing a collaboration.

It seems Jimin and RM were just playing around, because "Moon" has Jin singing alone. The song highlights Jin's sweet and flawless vocals, and, to make it more special, "Moon" is dedicated to the BTS ARMY.

Check out the English translation of "Moon" below.

Verse 1

How long has the moon

And earth been together like this?

Can I be by your side, shining with existence?

Verse 2

You are my planet

I'm just a moon to you

Your little star that lights up your heart

You are my Earth

And all I see is you

Just staring at you like this way

Pre-Chorus

Everyone says I'm beautiful

But my sea is black

You're the one with the flowers blooming

And the sky is blue

Chorus

Suddenly I wonder

If you're looking at me right now? (Oh)

Won't you find out all my pain? (Oh)

I'll be around you

I'll be there for you

I'll be your light

All for you

Verse 3

I didn't even have a name

You loved me until I met you

And now you're my reason

Verse 4

You are my planet

I'm just a moon to you

Your little star that lights up your heart

You are my Earth

And all I see is you

Just staring at you like this way

Pre-Chorus

In the crescent moon night

Even if I close my eyes

You come to me blue

In the full moon night

Do you mind if I open my eyes

And hold you?

Chorus

Suddenly I wonder

If you're looking at me right now? (Oh)

Won't you find out all my pain? (Oh)

I'll be around you

I'll be there for you

I'll be your light

All for you

Bridge

You who stand by me

In the dark night and in the dark day

When you are sad

When you are sick

Just shining on me

I will be by your side

More brightly in the dark night

Chorus

Suddenly I wonder

If you're looking at me right now? (Oh)

Won't you find out all my pain? (Oh)

I'll be around you

I'll be there for you

I'll be your light

All for you

I don't know about you, but this solo song is one of my favorites off the new album.