The BTS ARMY has been waiting in anticipation for the release of the group's upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7. Thankfully, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 tracklist is finally here, and there are some seriously intriguing titles to unpack, along with an exciting new collaboration. Here are the details on the new music.

BigHit Entertainment unveiled BTS; Map of the Soul: 7's tracklist on Twitter on Sunday, Feb. 16, just five days before the record drops. The album includes 20 exciting new tracks, with the title track being track 11, "ON." Fans will especially love the collabs with pop stars on the album. Sia is featured on track 20's special version of "ON," which will only be available digitally. Halsey also joins forces with the K-pop group on track 2, "작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv)," which has already been released as a single. Check out the full tracklist below:

Intro: Persona 작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv) (Feat. Halsey) Make It Right Jamais Vu Dionysus Interlude: Shadow Black Swan Filter 시차 Louder than bombs ON 욱 00:00 (Zero O’Clock) Inner Child 친구 Moon Respect We are Bulletproof: the Eternal Outro: Ego ON (Feat. Sia)

The English translations for tracks 9, 12, and 15 are "My Time," "UGH!," and "Friends," respectively, per a press release announcing the tracklist.

As usual, ARMYS are heading to social media to share their reactions, with #7TRACKLIST rising to the top trend on Twitter after the list was posted. Fans are particularly excited about "ON," featuring Sia. Twitter user @btsexplicit wrote, "Okay but Sia is so genuine about her music and never asked for clout now she’s doing a collab w our boys this is gonna HIT CRAZY," while user @msbeatrice_81 shared, "I am so excited that they worked with Sia!!!! Absolutely can't wait to hear both versions of the lead single!!"

ARMYs are also trying to figure out the deeper meaning of the track titles, especially since the album is riddled with ideas from psychologist Carl Jung's book, Map of the Soul, which the album is also named after. Fans like Twitter user @choi_bts2 are pointing out Jung's claim that "in every adult there lurks a child," to assess the meaning of track 13, "Inner Child."

It looks like there will be plenty of exciting songs for fans to unpack on BTS' upcoming album. Map of the Soul: 7 officially drops on Feb. 21.