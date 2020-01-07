To the BTS ARMY, it feels like BTS has been teasing their 2020 comeback forever, but, in reality, it's only been about a month since they ramped up their teasing with subtle comments in interviews about recording music and preparing new stages. Considering fans already came up with two promising theories for BTS' second album title in their Map of the Soul series (they had their money on Ego or Shadow), you can't really blame them for getting antsy while they waited endlessly for the actual title. Well, on Jan. 7, Big Hit finally gave ARMYs the details they've been waiting for: BTS' upcoming album is called Map of the Soul: 7, and it'll drop on Feb. 21. 7 is not at all what ARMYs were expecting, so, now, fans are scrambling to figure out what BTS' album title Map of the Soul: 7 means, exactly.

And even though the title just arrived, fans already have tons of theories about the deep meaning behind the choice of title.

More to come...