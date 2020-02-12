The fourth and final set of BTS' concept photos for Map of the Soul: 7 have finally arrived. Not only is the fun, adorable vibe of the pics a big 180-degree turn from the darker tone of their first three sets of concept photos, but ARMYs are convinced RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are teasing something big with them. If you've been wondering if Map Of The Soul: 7 will have sub-units, these concept photos will give you heart palpitations.

The images were released on BTS' official Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and they quickly got fans talking. Some ARMYs went wild over how mature the boys look wearing neutral-colored suits, sweaters, and ties. Their appearances were much different than their casual, colorful street style clothing they're known to rock at airports. But that was just the beginning of what ARMYs noticed.

Aside from solo and full group shots, many of the photos unveiled showed two or three BTS members posing together. Because of these, the Twittersphere began to buzz with speculation the album will feature sub-units with those groups of members

According to the pics, the sub-units on Map of the Soul: 7 would be: Suga, Jin, and V; Jimin and J-Hope; and, RM and Jungkook. Making the theory even more convincing is that the sub-unit photos for each individual member feature the same members.

For example, RM and Jungkook are both in the group shot featured on RM and Jungkook's individual sets of photos.

Big Hit Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment

Same can be said for V, Suga, and Jin.

Big Hit Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment

And same for Jimin and J-Hope (whose sub-unit name, Jihope, trended on Twitter after the concept photos dropped).

Big Hit Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment

But, of course, the group shot sent ARMYs into a full-out swoon.

Big Hit Entertainment

Now here's what ARMYs are saying about the images.

ARMYs have been hoping for more sub-unit songs since Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope dropped "Jamais Vu" on Map of the Soul: Persona.

Since 2020 rolled around, BTS has been blessing ARMYs with new music, epic live performances, and red carpet interviews, so it's no surprise fans are on edge waiting for what's to come.

ARMYs will have to wait until Map of the Soul: 7 is released on Friday, Feb. 21, to see if their predictions about the sub-unit songs are correct, but until then, at least fans have these photos to gush over.