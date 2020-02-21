BTS' comeback is in full swing, as the group dropped their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7. Even before the album's release on Feb. 21, the BTS ARMY knew this project was going to be something truly special, since they believed "7" represented the group's friendship and journey over the years since they debuted in 2013. With the album out, fans realized they were right, because MOTS: 7 includes 20 tracks — each with its own unique message. "Inner Child" is one of deepest songs on the album, and it showcases V's beautiful vocals. You need check out what BTS' "Inner Child" lyrics mean in English because they'll blow you away.

Apart from "Interlude: Shadow," "Black Swan," and "Outro: Ego," which fans already heard prior to the album's release, MOTS: 7 has plenty of new tracks for fans to enjoy, like their lead single, "ON." The group shared a separate version of "ON" featuring Sia as part of their digital album, too. "Louder Than Bombs" is also a fan-favorite track, since it includes writing credits from Troye Sivan, whom BTS is a huge fan of.

Another MOTS: 7 song fans are talking about is "Inner Child," which is all about an important event in V's life. According to a press release by Big Hit Entertainment, "Inner Child" reflects "V’s past self, who was going through a rough time," and the song's deep meaning definitely comes through its lyrics.

The songwriting credits show that, apart from V, RM helped with the lyrics as well.

Fans are loving the song's meaning, and you will, too, once you read the English translation for "Inner Child" below.

Verse 1

At that time, we were so tired

While looking up at those stars in the sky, too far out of reach

You at that time, didn't believe in galaxies

But I saw it, a silver galaxy

It would have hurt, it would have been so tiring

Because I ran towards the endless light

Chorus

The tingling sun and that summer's air

The grey-lit streets' sounds that were so cold

I draw in a breath and knock at your door

We gon' change

We gon' change

We gon' change

We gon' change

We gon' change

Verse 2

Now I wish we would smile more

It will be okay, because today's me is doing fine

Yesterday's you, now it's all clear

I want to hug the many thorns in the rose that used to sprout

The smiling kid, the child who used to just laugh brightly

When I see you like that, I keep laughing

Chorus

The tingling sun and that summer's air

The grey-lit streets' sounds that were so cold

I draw in a breath and knock at your door

We gon' change

We gon' change

We gon' change

We gon' change

We gon' change

Bridge

Tonight, if I touch my hand against yours

Can you hold that hand?

I will be you

You just have to look at my galaxies

Be showered with all those stars

I'll give you my world

The lights illuminating your eyes, they're the me from now

You’re my boy, my boy

My boy, my boy, my boy

Outro

We gon' change

We gon' change

We gon' change

We gon' change

We gon' change

We gon' change

We gon' change

We gon' change

The BTS ARMY can always count on V to create such heartwarming songs.