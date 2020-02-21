What Do BTS' "Inner Child" Lyrics Mean In English? V Sings About A Rough Time
BTS' comeback is in full swing, as the group dropped their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7. Even before the album's release on Feb. 21, the BTS ARMY knew this project was going to be something truly special, since they believed "7" represented the group's friendship and journey over the years since they debuted in 2013. With the album out, fans realized they were right, because MOTS: 7 includes 20 tracks — each with its own unique message. "Inner Child" is one of deepest songs on the album, and it showcases V's beautiful vocals. You need check out what BTS' "Inner Child" lyrics mean in English because they'll blow you away.
Apart from "Interlude: Shadow," "Black Swan," and "Outro: Ego," which fans already heard prior to the album's release, MOTS: 7 has plenty of new tracks for fans to enjoy, like their lead single, "ON." The group shared a separate version of "ON" featuring Sia as part of their digital album, too. "Louder Than Bombs" is also a fan-favorite track, since it includes writing credits from Troye Sivan, whom BTS is a huge fan of.
Another MOTS: 7 song fans are talking about is "Inner Child," which is all about an important event in V's life. According to a press release by Big Hit Entertainment, "Inner Child" reflects "V’s past self, who was going through a rough time," and the song's deep meaning definitely comes through its lyrics.
The songwriting credits show that, apart from V, RM helped with the lyrics as well.
Fans are loving the song's meaning, and you will, too, once you read the English translation for "Inner Child" below.
Verse 1
At that time, we were so tired
While looking up at those stars in the sky, too far out of reach
You at that time, didn't believe in galaxies
But I saw it, a silver galaxy
It would have hurt, it would have been so tiring
Because I ran towards the endless light
Chorus
The tingling sun and that summer's air
The grey-lit streets' sounds that were so cold
I draw in a breath and knock at your door
We gon' change
We gon' change
We gon' change
We gon' change
We gon' change
Verse 2
Now I wish we would smile more
It will be okay, because today's me is doing fine
Yesterday's you, now it's all clear
I want to hug the many thorns in the rose that used to sprout
The smiling kid, the child who used to just laugh brightly
When I see you like that, I keep laughing
Chorus
The tingling sun and that summer's air
The grey-lit streets' sounds that were so cold
I draw in a breath and knock at your door
We gon' change
We gon' change
We gon' change
We gon' change
We gon' change
Bridge
Tonight, if I touch my hand against yours
Can you hold that hand?
I will be you
You just have to look at my galaxies
Be showered with all those stars
I'll give you my world
The lights illuminating your eyes, they're the me from now
You’re my boy, my boy
My boy, my boy, my boy
Outro
We gon' change
We gon' change
We gon' change
We gon' change
We gon' change
We gon' change
We gon' change
We gon' change
The BTS ARMY can always count on V to create such heartwarming songs.