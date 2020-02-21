What Do BTS' "Louder Than Bombs" Lyrics Mean In English? The Song Is Emotional
For the BTS ARMY, album release day is like Christmas morning — nothing makes fans happier than hearing new BTS music. On Friday, Feb. 21, BTS debuted their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7. The album comes with 20 tracks, including five previously released from the group's last EP, Map of the Soul: Persona. If you're wondering what BTS' "Louder Than Bombs" lyrics mean in English, know they're so emotional.
Five days before the release of MOTS: 7, BTS shared their highly-anticipated tracklist with fans on Feb. 16. The BTS ARMY was already familiar with tracks like "Intro: Persona," "Boy With Luv," "Make It Right," "Jamais Vu," and Dionysus" from MOTS: Persona, released in April 2019, as well as MOTS: 7 tracks like "Interlude: Shadow," "Black Swan," and "Outro: Ego," which the group shared before the album's release. Because of this, fans were really curious to hear the album's 12 other songs, especially "Louder Than Bombs."
Adding to the intrigue was Troye Sivan, who revealed on Twitter that he helped co-write the song. "Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on @BTS_twt’s album! thanks for having me boyyssssss," he tweeted.
The BTS members are huge Sivan fans, so they were ecstatic to hear the group's collaboration with him. Now that the album's out, fans can't get enough of "Louder Than Bombs," especially because they discovered that, apart from Sivan, RM, Suga, and J-Hope lent a hand in its songwriting.
Check out the English translation of the song below.
Verse 1
It’s become too clear now
The unfamiliar shadow in the midst of those cheers
I probably won’t be able to believe them again
The words that tell me to only look on the bright side
My silent sadness
It shakes me
In my quiet sea
The waves crash in
Chorus
Louder than bombs I break
The pain that spills over
From the moment I knew that
The expressions on your face weren’t actually what they seemed
Louder than bombs I break
Verse 2
Baby I’m nothin’er than nothin’
Lighter than the light
Don’t you want a thing from me
But you say I’m somethin’er than somethin’
Lighter than the light
Don’t you give up your life
Here I stay, pray
Just for better days
Everyday’s a maze
Wonder if this is my place
Verse 3
Where’s my way?
The ground that keeps shaking
As I fall over on my own, mute
Louder than bombs yeah
I want to tell you that’s the thing about the dark
It exists everywhere, don’t be afraid
Whatever kind of night swallows me up
I won’t give up
For you I’ll fight, we’ll shine
Pre-Chorus
You and I feel it all together
Sadness and suffering
It’s not a coincidence, it’s definitely not
Yeah we picked this game
Chorus
Louder than bombs I say
In front of the world, I’ll say
The moments I turned away from you
The days where I would always run away
No more now Louder than bombs I say
Verse 4
People say they’re envious of us
The pain I carry is hypocrisy, they say
No matter what I do I’m rolling in sh*t
If not us, well,
Then who would do it?
Chorus
Louder than bombs I sing
I promise to both you and me
No matter what waves crash over us
We’ll keep singing ceaselessly to you
Louder than bombs I sing
"Louder Than Bombs" will surely send ARMYs into their feelings.