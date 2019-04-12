Happyyyyyy Friday, BTS ARMY! Are you stoked their new album dropped, or what?! The answer is obviously, unequivocally, yes. No need to tell me. I already know. I also know that y'all are in love with the "Dionysus" track, because honestly, how could you not? The album's seven-track album dropped on Friday, April 12, much to the delight of the BTS fans around the globe, and now fans are now wondering: What do BTS' "Dionysus" lyrics mean? The Greek mythology-inspired track is one of the audience faves of Map Of The Soul: Persona.

For starters, Dionysus is a figure from Greek mythology. He is said to be the son of Zeus and Theban princess Semele, and is referred to as one of the Olympians. He's also one of the only Greek gods with a mortal parent. (Percy Jackson fans are LOLing.) His ~person~ is linked to wine, fertility, grapes (lol), religious ecstasy (also lol), theater (yay!), and ritual madness (oh...). So, how does all of this apply to BTS? Basically, just the grapes. I kid, I kid.

The website Greek Gods & Goddesses sites Dionysus as such:

Dionysus was often called Eleutherios, meaning 'the liberator,' because his wine, music, and ecstatic dance freed his followers from self-consciousness and the restraints of society.

Most notably, Dionysus was considered to be the god of intersex and transgender people.

BTS fans, in their tweets about "Dionysus" when the Map Of The Soul: Persona tracklist dropped, theorized that the song is titled after this specific Greek god because they want it (and the album as a whole) to appeal to their LGBTQI audience.

That theory makes sense, considering Halsey — an openly bisexual queen — is featured on "Boy With Luv," one of the album's other songs. If the boys wanted to send a message to their queer fans, naming a song after this particular god is definitely an intriguing way to go about it.

Now, let's break down BTS' "Dionysus" lyrics in English, because this song is literally going to be the song you get lit to all summer.

Shot glasses (sippin’) / Linked arms (tippin’) / One mouthful / Thyrsus (grippin’) / Grape (eatin’) / Drink up / Vibes (Keep it) / D style (rip it) / One mouthful / Here / (Kill it) let’s steal it / The illest

Just get drunk, like Dionysus / In one hand, a shot glass, and in the other hand, Thyrsus / Art flowing Inside the transparent crystal cup / Art is alcohol too, I guess, if you drink it, you like it fool / You dunno you dunno / You dunno

What to do with I will show you, I propel towards something completely different / From my mic made of Ivy and scruffy wood / There’s no other sound but my one breath / Until the sun comes up, where the party at / Until we fall asleep, where the party at / Sing it, sing it again / Drink it, drink it again / We’re born again

Drink it up (the pain of creation) / Have a mouthful (the scolding of this generation) / Drink It up (The communication between you and me) / One mouthful (Okay now l’m ready fo sho)

Clearly, this song is a bop, first of all. Second of all, it seems like it may be more about having a great time and enjoying drinks (like Dionysus would do with his wine) than identity, but there's nothing wrong with having a good time!

What do you think of "Dionysus," BTS fans? Did they nail it? Or should they try again later? My little queer self is just sitting here hoping they throw Halsey into more of their music videos. Can you guys do that...? Asking for a friend.