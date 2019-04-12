What Do BTS' "Make It Right" Lyrics Mean? This'll Be ARMYs Wedding Song For Years To Come
As you’ve probably heard, BTS’ new album Map of the Soul: Persona was released on Friday, April 12. And fans are already putting in lots of work to unpack the album’s meaning, They’re going through every lyric, every song title, and every tweet relating to this album. That’s how complex it is! So, what do BTS’ “Make It Right” lyrics mean? There’s actually a lot going on in the lyrics!
Before I delve into those lyrics, let me just give you a little background on Map of the Soul: Persona and how “Make It Right” might fit into the album as a whole. The title of BTS’ album based on themes in Dr. Murray Stein's book called Map of the Soul: An Introduction, which is an introduction to the work of Carl Jung, a Swiss psychiatrist who founded analytical psychology. In an interview on the Speaking on Jung podcast, Dr, Stein actually talked about Jung’s work and how it might influence BTS’ music and fans:
Jung’s message is a very hopeful one: that our conscious is a spark of light. It has much to offer us if we pay attention to it. It gives us inner guidance and, really, it has emphasis on the sacredness of the individual and the importance of the individual to take responsibility for the planet and for the world.
So, running with Dr. Stein’s “spark of light” and the idea of “inner guidance,” let’s take a look at the lyrics to “Make It Right,” a song that, while penned by Ed Sheeran, easily fits into the album's framework. The song is all about making things right with the person you love and what's more positive and light-sparking than that?
According to Genius, here's what the "Make It Right" lyrica mean in English:
VERSE 1
The moment I saw me
I had to leave
I had to find out
All day all night
Cross the desert and the sea
Wide and wide world
I was wandering
Baby I
PRE-CHORUS
I could make it better
I could hold you tighter
On that long road
Oh you're the light
Uninvited
Unwelcome
The only one who knew me
CHORUS
Eternal night that never showed
It's you who gave me breakfast
Now I can hold my hand
Oh oh
HOOK
I can make it right
All right
All right
Oh I can make it right
All right
All right
Oh I can make it right
VERSE 2
I became a hero in this world
A great cheer for me
My hand, trophy and gold microphone
All day, everywhere
But it's all about reaching you
It's the answer to my journey
Sing to find you
Baby to you
A little bigger than before
In a more solid voice
Everything to go back to you
Now I'll spread out a map of you
My rehab
Look at me
I do not want to hear other people's outcasts
Your fragrance still breaks through me
Come back then
PRE-CHORUS
Baby I know
I can make it better
I can hold you tighter
All the way to the board
I'm on my way
It was useless
Other than you
Just touch me like that
VERSE 3
You are still beautiful
Just hold me like you did that day
What I survived in hell
It's for you that it was not for me
Please do not hesitate if you know
I'm thirsty on the desert I've been through without you
So come on and get me quickly
I know the sea without you will end up like a desert
BRIDGE
All right
I can make it better
I can hold you tighter
Oh I can make it right
It was useless
Other than you
Oh I can make it right
Now listen to the track below with brand new understanding of all it means!
All in all, BTS has done of great job of weaving their message into these lyrics. I’ve no doubt that the BTS ARMY will be singing their hearts out to this song when the guys go on tour — and then dancing to it with their bae at their future wedding!