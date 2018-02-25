The 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games are finally drawing to a close this weekend, but not before the country of South Korea gets one more chance to knock our socks off with their amazing stage show for the closing ceremony. Like the opening ceremony back on Feb. 9, this is another chance for them to show off the amazing lighting and video technology, along with holograms, LED festooned costumes, and a nice big hit of their home country's culture. Part of that came in the form of K-pop artist CL's "Bad Girls" song, formerly of the band 2NE1.

For those who aren't into the K-pop scene, CL (who was born Lee Chae-rin) is one of the country's most iconic female rappers, known both for her skills on the mic and for her fashion sense. Originally part of the girl group 2NE1, the foursome rocketed to K-Pop fame in 2009, before attempting to break through into the American market in 2012. The girl group was so popular, their song "I Am The Best" was used this year at the Olympics in an performance by Kim Kyueun and Alex Kang Chan Kam, the figuring skating pair representing South Korea.

Since quitting the group in 2016, CL has migrated to the American scene, and now works with producers such as Skrillex and Diplo. She hasn't fully broken through on American radio, but fans assume that will come in time.

