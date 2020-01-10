Selenators have been waiting for another Gomez album for half a decade, since Selena Gomez's previous album, Revival, released in 2015. Thankfully, the waiting is over because Gomez's Rare is finally here, and it's her most vulnerable project yet. Apart from diving deep into self-discovery after a challenging few years, the album also explores Gomez's romantic relationships, which is why it's hard not to think Selena Gomez's "Fun" is about The Weeknd.

Since 2015, Gomez has been romantically linked to a few high-profile celebrities, including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, and Charlie Puth. Gomez's "relationships" with Horan and Puth were just fan speculation, and she also technically didn't say Bieber was her boyfriend when they briefly dated again, so the only official relationship Gomez had since 2015 was The Weeknd.

The couple dated from January to October 2017. Throughout their relationship, Gomez and The Weeknd weren't shy about showing PDA, sharing sweet posts about one another on Instagram, kissing each other in public at the 2017 Met Gala and at the BAZAAR Icons party, and even getting caught by paparazzi in steamy makeout sessions.

Gomez released back-to-back singles, "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," in October 2019, and fans believe they're about her finding herself after splitting from Bieber for good, since they read like emotional farewell letters to an ex.

"Fun," on the other hand, isn't about a long-term relationship at all. Instead, it seems to be about a fun, not-so-serious relationship Gomez had. Her relationship with The Weeknd was so electrifying, so it could be about him.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gomez sings in the first verse,

I'm a sensitive situation (Mmm)/ You're a hot and cold combination/ But we both know we got complications (Mmm)

The "sensitive situation" and "complications" lines seem to mirror a lyric in The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" single, released in April 2018. In the song, The Weeknd sings, "We found each other/ I helped you out of a broken place" and "When times were rough, I made sure I held you close to me."

The most telling lyrics hinting "Fun" is about The Weeknd, however, are in the chorus. Gomez sings,

Can't stop myself, it's true/ I like the way you move, uh-huh/ Oh, we got somethin' in this room/ Can't make that up/ You may not be the one, uh-huh/ But you look like fun

Gomez acknowledges her current lover may not be "the one," but she's having fun with them anyway.

Then, in the second verse, she asks her lover if they can call each other by their first names. (Remember, The Weeknd's real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.) She also hopes her lover will travel with her to "different places," and, if you ask me, that sounds like a pretty high-profile celebrity partner. The second verse reads,

Can we keep it on a first name basis? (Ah)/ We could overcrowd each other's spaces/ You get me higher than my medication/ Take me to different places, let's face it, I'm gettin' impatient (Ah)

"Fun" may or may not be about The Weeknd, but what's certain is that Gomez holds nothing back when it comes to romance on Rare.