After much, much, much anticipation, Selena Gomez's first Rare Beauty products have been revealed — and they're set to drop a lot sooner than you think. Following the initial announcement of Rare Beauty's conception in February 2020, Gomez and the brand have built up a lot of suspense about what the line will bring to the beauty industry, apart from a space for everyone to celebrate their rare, individual beauty. Gomez has only shared small snippets of products to expect — until now.

“I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare,” Gomez said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all. Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.”

Launching with 14 products total, Rare Beauty pretty much runs the gamut of every beauty product you need for a full beat, save for eyeshadow. There's medium-coverage, buildable foundation; a lightweight concealer; a liquid blush; a liquid highlighter; an eyebrow pencil; a matte, liquid eyeliner; an illuminating primer, lip balm, a lip cream, tools, and so much more. Come Sept. 3, 2020, the brand will drop its first products on Rare Beauty's website, as well as online at Sephora and in Sephora stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Here's a look at each product in Rare Beauty's first drop:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.