Fans have been clamoring for more information about Rare Beauty ever since Selena Gomez announced her new beauty brand in February 2020. The singer has been pretty tight-lipped about what the collection will include, but she’s finally let something slip. Speaking with Amy Schumer for Interview, Gomez revealed that Rare Beauty will launch 48 shades of foundation and concealer in its repertoire.

“It’s not necessarily about needing these things to make yourself beautiful. People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure,” Gomez said. “I have 48 shades of foundation and concealer. It’s all very clean and easy. I wanted people to feel safe.” The range of almost 50 shades is an impressive feat, and with it, “the Fenty Effect” comes to mind. After Rihanna’s makeup brand Fenty Beauty dropped a ground-breaking range of 40 (now 50) foundations in September 2017, it was an immediate success. Since, brands like Milk Makeup, ColourPop, and, now, Rare Beauty have become exponentially more inclusive with their shade options.

Following the announcement of Rare Beauty, fans have only gotten small glimpses into what the line will include. The brand’s Instagram account confirmed in a post that Gomez wore Rare Beauty products in a selfie she posted on Feb. 10 and on the set of her latest music video “Boyfriend” but neglected to mention exactly which products she wore. So, alongside what’s officially been revealed, it looks like fans can expect a red, velvety lipstick and a soft, peach lipstick. She also hinted to Schumer that mascara might be included, but it’s not guaranteed.

The ad campaign for the brand will feature “real people” that Rare Beauty has found from its casting call back in February. With this initiative, Rare Beauty sought out to find about 50 people through social media to join a community built around a love of makeup. They’ll also get to try all the products first. Supposedly, the community members have already been chosen, but fans will have to wait until summer to find out who made the cut.

Although there’s still not very much info about Rare Beauty out yet, maybe Gomez will be inspired to let a few more secrets slip ahead of the launch. Either way, it’s exciting to see a new line start with such a wide variety of foundations and concealers. Once the brand drops, the collection will be available at Sephora and RareBeauty.com.