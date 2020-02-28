Attention, Selenators, the singer has a new opportunity for you. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty released its first community call — and you can be a part of it. The brand’s #WeAreRare casting call is not only about building a community around the brand, but winners will be featured in the brand’s ad campaign shoot in L.A. and be among the first to try Rare Beauty’s latest products. Submissions are only open until Sunday, March 1 on RareBeauty.com.

“We’re excited to build this community together! It’s all about celebrating what makes you, you; and we would love your voice to be a part of the story,” the brand posted on Instagram. “Simply tell us what makes you rare.” The community call hopes to bring about 50 people together to share in Rare Beauty’s inclusive message, and all you need to do to enter is share what makes you “rare,” your Sephora Color IQ (to find the best Rare Beauty shades for you), and your Instagram handle on RareBeauty.com.

“Rare Beauty aims to find beauty in what society considers ‘imperfect’ and build a community that shapes conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health,” a press email sent to Elite Daily said. Winners will get to chat and bond with each other in a Gomez-created safe space in the beauty world. If you’re wondering what the best angle is when submitting, being yourself is probably the best bet. “There’s so much pressure everywhere around you to look a certain way, especially in beauty. I feel like the word ‘rare’ helps eliminate all the pressures to be perfect — it’s saying you’re one-of-a-kind and you are meant to be who you are,” Gomez told Allure.com. “I want people out there to feel beautiful exactly how they are.”

Rare Beauty won’t be available until summer 2020, and the products have been kept under wraps so far, but there’s a small hint in this call. The line will likely include either color cosmetics or complexion products. “It will be a fully diverse range,” Katie Welch, Rare Beauty’s chief marketing officer, told Allure.com. “We want to make sure we sample the right products to the right shade.” Though that’s still pretty vague, it’s more info than fans had before.

If you want to join a community based on inclusivity in beauty, the chance to be featured in an ad campaign, early access to Rare Beauty products and merch, and love Selena Gomez, submit your story on RareBeauty.com before 11:59 p.m. EST on March 1. Those chosen will be informed on March 9, but there will, apparently, be other chances to join the Rare Beauty community. For now, it’s time to start prepping your submission.