Hailey Addressed Claims She Broke Up Justin & Selena

Hailey Bieber is finally speaking up on the infamous Jelena breakup — and the people that accuse her of sparking it. During a teaser for the Sept. 28 episode of Call Her Daddy, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s split, specifically questioning the rumors that Hailey was somehow involved in it. So, um, did Hailey break up Justin and Selena? Here’s what we know so far.

"Your husband was in a very public relationship. People were obsessed with [Justin and Selena] being together," Alex said in the video, before asking, "Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as her?" (Mic drop.) Hailey seemingly took the question in stride. In the clip, she replies, "This is so crazy I've literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, 'Oh you stole him.' It's about people knowing the truth, because there's a truth."

Of course, the video cut off there. (You have to listen to the podcast — or at least wait until its release — to get the full story.) But just because Hailey didn’t say much (yet) doesn’t mean fans are reserving their opinions until the episode airs.

Selena started trending on Twitter after the teaser dropped — and fans were very vocal about their opinions on the topic. One Twitter user joked, “automatically taking selena’s side because she gave us monte carlo.” Another had a slightly more critical take on the conversation. “you know it’s bad when you’ve been married with this dude for 4 years and SELENA GOMEZ is still a topic,” they wrote.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Jelena fans on TikTok, the couple called it quits for the second and final time back in March 2018. In September 2018, Justin and Hailey married — but somehow that didn’t stop the drama.

In the years since the Biebers’ wedding, fans have brought up Selena again and again. In September 2021, they chanted “Selena” while Justin and Hailey walked the Met Gala red carpet. In December 2020, one fan encouraged people to bombard Hailey and Justin’s Instagram Live with pro-Selena comments. Per E!, Justin called out the behavior at the time, explaining, "It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in the world. It is not right." Fair!

Perhaps the interview will clear the air for good.