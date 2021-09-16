This Video Of Justin Seemingly Comforting Hailey At The Met Gala Is Heartbreaking

Here we go again. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s 2021 Met Gala experience didn’t exactly go as planned. When the couple arrived at the event on Monday, Sept. 13, they were bombarded with chants by fans who kept yelling “Selena” over and over again. Talk about annoying. Even though Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance ended in March 2018, some people still feel like they should be together. But since Bieber has clearly moved on with Baldwin, whom he married in September 2018, it’s about time to let it go.

A viral TikTok posted by user @returnofbizzle on Sept. 15, showed Baldwin reportedly tearing up outside the Met Gala. She kept touching her eye while ascending the staircase and when Bieber looked over to her, he appeared to notice that something was wrong. The “Peaches” singer adorably put his hands on Baldwin’s face and waited patiently for her to put her shades on. Bieber appeared to mouth “don’t cry, don’t cry” and seemingly said, “I love you” when they took their pictures outside. The video also shows Baldwin putting on a pair of dark sunglasses, possibly to hide her eyes (or maybe they were just part of her look). Bieber definitely had Baldwin’s back and he didn’t look too pleased with what Gomez’s fans did.

This was the first time that Bieber and Baldwin attended the Met Gala together. Pictures taken of the couple suggested that Baldwin might’ve been pregnant with their first child because Bieber touched his wife’s stomach in a few photos that were taken from the event. Some fans wondered if Baldwin might be pregnant. However, those rumors quickly fizzled out when TMZ confirmed that there was no bun in the oven. The couple was simply celebrating their upcoming wedding anniversary on Sept. 30 by having a nice evening out together.

This isn’t the first time Jelena fans crossed the line. Things once got so bad that Gomez asked her followers to quit shipping her and Bieber. "Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that," she said during an Instagram Live in October 2019.

Bieber also talked about the bullying his wife gets on a daily basis. In December 2020, he called out an unidentified woman who asked Jelena fans to “go after” Baldwin on social media. "It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in the world,” Bieber said on Instagram at the time. “It is not right."

Gomez and Bieber have obviously moved on, and it’s time everyone else does, too.