Twitter Is Still Not Over Selena & Hailey's "Plot Twist" Reunion

OK, but this is actually iconic.
On Oct. 16, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for cute photos together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' second annual gala. Considering Hailey recently opened up about the hate she’s received for marrying Selena’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, this meet-up had fans shook.
Fans hilariously used pictures of Justin to try and express their shock after seeing Selena and Hailey pose together. Even photographer Tyrell Hampton, who took the photo, called their meeting a “plot twist” on Instagram.