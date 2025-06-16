Justin Bieber Posts Screenshots Of Angry Text Messages On IG

Justin Bieber gave his Instagram followers a peek inside his phone on June 15. Taking to IG, Bieber shared several screenshots of angry text messages, where he addressed “conflict” and called the other person a “p*ssy.” Bieber did not share who he was texting.

“I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me,” Bieber wrote in the first message he posted on Instagram, then added in subsequent messages, “My anger is a response to pain I have been thru. Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean.”

The other person responded, “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.”

From the messages, it’s clear that Bieber did not appreciate this response. “Ouch,” he wrote back. “This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told u I didn’t need u as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries.”

“I thought u were a p*ssy which is why I always kept my distance but I was willing to give you the benifit [sic] of the doubt,” Bieber continued. “This confirms u were the p*ssy I always thought u were.”

Bieber also sent a middle finger emoji, adding, “Please leave me alone now.”

The other person asked, “I’m a p*ssy?” Bieber replied, “Blocking u now.”

Bieber did not stop there. He posted multiple times throughout the day, using the middle finger emoji in most of his captions.

Plus, he shared the text conversation on his IG stories, along with some words of advice. “Quit asking me if I’m OK. Quit asking me how I’m doing,” he wrote alongside his feed post. “I don’t do that to you because I know how life is for all of us. It’s hard. [Let’s] encourage our people not [to] project our insecurities onto one another. Your concern doesn’t come off as care. It’s just oppressive weirdo.”