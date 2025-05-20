Hailey Bieber’s bag is full of a lot more than just Rhode lip treatments; there’s also a heaping helping of shade in there. The beauty mogul put a surprising twist on her Vogue “What’s in my Bag” video, turning the usually straightforward interview series into a cheeky response to all of the online gossip about her. From pulling out multiple phones she claims to use for “stalking,” to sipping a witch’s potion meant to make Canadian singers fall in love, Bieber put on a master class in how to lean into negative rumors.

It may have seemed like a normal “What’s in my Bag” installment at first, as Bieber pulled out some hand cream and a sleeping mask, but things started taking a turn when the model began to describe her “favorite perfume.” “I’ve basically been wearing this my whole life,” Bieber said with a grin, brandishing a bottle labeled Eau d’Nepo, a wink to to her “nepo baby” label. “It really does all the work for you without you having to do anything. Very effortless.”

Bieber kept the gags coming by casually grabbing some thick Nietzsche and Kant writings from her purse, as well as a face mask she joked was made from rare sunfish eggs harvested in the Bermuda Triangle.

Then, she hit on a particularly hot topic, plucking multiple phones from her bag. “I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff, like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls’ pages, making multiple accounts. You know, that kind of thing,” Bieber said, referencing the various social media incidents she’s been sucked into.

She saved her best prop for last, grabbing a black bottle that she claimed was given to her by a witch to help enchant her now-husband, Justin Bieber.

“This is a little tincture potion that I got, I would say probably when I was around 12,” Bieber said. “My dad flew me to go meet with this witch who lived in the mountains, and she made this specifically for me. She told me that it would make a young Canadian pop star fall in love with me. So yeah, I’ve been taking this one for years.”

The magical story is a reference to the recent online conspiracy in which some user believe Hailey stalked Justin several years ago. Clearly, the Rhode founder thinks all the speculation is nothing more than a whimsical fairy tale.