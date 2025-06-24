Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Marriage Is “Struggling,” Per A Source

It does not look like the rumors surrounding Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage will be quieting down anytime soon. The couple tied the knot in a secret courthouse wedding back in September 2018 (plus, they held a larger wedding celebration one year later). But seven years since making it official, speculation about the couple and split rumors continue to follow them. And according to a source, there may be some veracity to these claims.

“Justin has been getting irritated easily and feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on June 23. “Justin’s lack of motivation has been upsetting for her.”

However, those closest to the couple are optimistic. “Their friends think they can salvage their marriage — and they both want that — but right now things are not good,” the insider added.⁠

The update comes after Hailey was photographed in New York City without her wedding ring on June 20. Then on June 22, Justin added to the speculation when he posted cryptic messages on social media about experiencing the “silent treatment.” He reposted one video, where a content creator complained, “B*tch if you’re giving me the silent treatment at least tell me why!” But Hailey’s sported the ring several times since then, shutting down some of those rumors.

Questions about the couple have picked up since January, when fans noticed that Justin was no longer following Hailey on Instagram. At the time, Bieber addressed the rumors directly, writing that someone hacked into his account and unfollowed her. Two months later, Hailey seemingly unfollowed Justin, which she said was a “glitch.”

Both Justin and Hailey have spoken about the rumors more extensively. In April, Justin wrote about the “gossip” and “lies” on IG. “Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy,” he posted at the time. “It’s really up for us and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it.”

Hailey also addressed the speculation in her cover story interview with Vogue, which was published in May. “Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no,” she told the outlet. “So I guess these b*tches are going to be mad.”

But when sharing his wife’s cover story, Justin’s caption added more fuel to the rumor mill. In it, he admitted to once telling Hailey she’d never land a Vogue cover during an argument. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue,” he said. “Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even.”