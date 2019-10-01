Perhaps the only thing I've been anticipating more than Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's traditional wedding celebration is their official wedding photos. There were obviously no photos of the pair's hush-hush New York City courthouse wedding (honestly, rude), so their Sept. 30 South Carolina wedding not only gave them a chance to celebrate with family and friends — it gave fans a chance to see pics from the big special. Though I'm sure these photos of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding don't do the lavish affair justice, they still provide a pretty good idea of what their big day was like.

For starters, let's look at Bieber's first Instagram post following the wedding. The Biebs was sure to share one snapshot of him smooching his blushing bride and it was heart-melting to say the least. In the pic, the loving couple cozied up and planted a kiss on one another while Baldwin appeared to fix his tie. "My bride is 🔥," Bieber wrote, raving over his lady. Aww!

While yes, the post was romantic, the pair also got a little silly in one of their wedding photos! The slideshow post from Bieber also included a fun-loving photo of Baldwin sticking her tongue out at the camera while playfully draping her arms around her man. The couple that gets silly together stays together, right?

Baldwin wasn't the only one who dressed to the nines for the lavish fair. Her friends went ALL out when it came to the big night. I mean, just look at how fierce these gals looked! Baldwin's pals including Kendall Jenner, Renell Medrano, Justine Skye, and more were a vision in floor-length gowns themselves. Girl squad goals all the way, am I right?

Baldwin's friends were absolutely over the moon for her and were sure to say so. Just look at this sweet post that Skye shared from the night. "SHE’S A WHOLE WIFE!!!Congratulations @haileybieber@justinbieber 👰🏼🤵🏼," the singer wrote below the snapshot.

The fellas brought their A-game too and were looking dapper for the night's festivities. Bieber's friends all rocked sleek black tuxes, but weren't afraid to get a little silly in the photobooth that night.

I mean seriously, these photobooth shots are giving me some serious fomo y'all.

Unsurprisingly, it was truly a star-studded affair. Kendall's sister, Kylie Jenner, was also in attendance as was Jaden Smith and supermodel Joan Smalls.

And while the majority of us didn't make it inside, we still got some insight as to what went down that night thanks to the gram. Justine Skye showed off that sparkling bottles of Moet champagne that were consumed on her Instagram story while others shared photos of the personalized water bottles and t-shirts that were given out.

It's so nice to finally get some footage from inside the night's festivities, especially after so much speculation about what a traditional wedding would look like for these two. Baldwin's father, actor Stephen Baldwin, told TMZ in August that the couple would have a Catholic ceremony. A source also revealed to People that the model worked with a wedding planner to prepare for the epic event. Little else was known, however, especially since the official date was postponed several times. Even though fans really had no idea what to expect from the nuptials, I'd say that these shots from the celebration probably surpassed all expectations. Congrats to the happy couple... again!