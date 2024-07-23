Hailey Bieber might be used to the critics, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to their hate. During an interview with W Magazine, published July 23, the Rhode founder explained how she tries to “compartmentalize” the negative attention, but said critics of her and Justin Bieber’s relationship still manage to “hurt” her feelings.

Over the course of their relationship, Hailey has faced a lot of criticism. “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” she told W.

Although Hailey has gotten used to the hate, she explained that she is still sensitive to it. “I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less,” she said.

Hailey also touched on her decision to get married at a young age. (The duo got married in September 2019, when she was 21 and Justin was 24. “I wouldn’t tell a 21-year-old in the chair right there, ‘I think you should get married.’ It’s really each individual’s experience,” she said.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Previously, in 2021, she told Elle, “I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”

The couple has been married for six years, and Hailey told W that spending one-on-one time together has been super important ahead of welcoming their first child. “In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ ” she said. “I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”