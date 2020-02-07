I'd be lying if I said I wasn't skeptical when Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin first announced their engagement. They're both young, their courtship was a whirlwind, and TBH, I'm just a cynic in general when it comes to celebrity relationships. I never would have guessed that — a year and a half after their engagement — these two would not only still be together, but I would actually be majorly invested in their romance. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's quotes about their marriage are refreshingly honest, and (again, I can't believe I'm saying this) they've actually made a Belieber out of me.

As loved-up as these two appear to be, they have also gotten very real about the challenges they've faced since tying the knot. Since their Sept. 2018 New York City courthouse wedding (and their subsequent South Carolina blowout a year later), the couple has opened up about Justin's substance abuse and health struggles, their faith and their fears, and what it's like to be newlyweds in the public eye. These two have been through the wringer together in such a short amount of time, and their quotes about married life are seriously moving.

Baldwin Isn't Afraid To Admit That Marriage Is Challenging Say Cheese!/GC Images/Getty Images "The thing is, marriage is very hard," Baldwin told Vogue during a Feb. 2019 interview. "That is the sentence you should lead with. It's really effing hard."

Bieber Credits Marriage With Helping Him Get Back On The Right Path "It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits," Bieber explained in a lengthy Sept. 2019 Instagram post. "Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now I am navigating the best season of my life, marriage, which is an amazing, crazy, new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man."

Baldwin Doesn't Think There Is Ever A 'Right' Age To Get Married "My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too," she explained to The Cut in Sept. 2018. "I see no reason to wait. When you know it's right, it's right."

Bieber Wasn't Sure At First That He Would Be Able To Commit When asked about his whirlwind proposal and marriage during a Jan. 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said, "I finally was like, 'You know what, I'm going to make the decision and follow through with it. Be a husband. This is what I've always wanted. I'm going to just choose this woman and just do it.'"

Baldwin Understands That Loving A Spouse Takes Work Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images "You don't feel it every single day," Baldwin told Vogue in Feb. 2019. "You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That’s not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."

Bieber Believes That Being Married Doesn't Mean You Can't Have Fun "She's trying to be this grown-up," Bieber said of Baldwin during their Feb. 2019 Vogue interview. "I think we can be married and still have fun and enjoy our adolescence. That's something we're talking about."

Baldwin Has Felt Tested By The Media & By Bieber's Health Struggles "In sickness and in health. We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff," she told Elle in Feb. 2020 while discussing her hubby's Lyme disease diagnosis. "Because you never know what can happen with someone's health. When you don't know what's happening, it's really scary. And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks."

Bieber Doesn't Understand Why More People Don't Publicly Celebrate Their Spouses "It's like, we're all OK with acknowledging an achievement or award but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love," he reflected in a Jan. 2020 Instagram post. "I have nothing to prove by saying I love my wife. I just think there is power in putting your wife on a pedestal."

Baldwin Feels Closer To Bieber Because Of Their Shared Beliefs Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I grew up in a Christian church, same as my husband, and Ive been vocal about my beliefs," she told Vogue Australia in a Sept. 2019 interview. "That's something that makes a part of our relationship easier, too. When you both believe in the same thing, it eases conflict."

Bieber Loves The Stability That Marriage Provides "Being able to spend my life with someone and know that there's always that person to go back to... and that I get to share every moment with and that I get to share my life with in moments, it just makes it so much more rewarding," he explained during the fourth episode of his YouTube documentary, Seasons. "Just the idea of stability is something that I really never had growing up and it's something that I've always really wanted."

Baldwin Has Learned To Ignore The Haters Who Doubt Her Marriage Will Last "When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: 'He's never going to this,' 'You're never going to that,' 'You'll be divorced by then,' you can't help but wonder: 'Does someone see something that I don't see?'" she mused during her Sept. 2019 interview with Vogue Australia. "It starts to mess with your mind. But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it. I've been working on retraining my thought process to understand that."