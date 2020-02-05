Justin Bieber is one of the most beloved pop stars in existence. His Beliebers are unwavering in their support, and, in 2020, there are few people who don't know his name. Given that many of his fans grew up with him, it's no wonder they feel so deeply connected to him. However, growing up in the spotlight has its challenges, and Bieber has been open about his. That's why Justin Bieber's quotes about his past drug use are hard to hear.

When Bieber announced his new album Changes on Dec. 24, he also announced a new YouTube Original docu-series. Seasons was billed as one of his most personal projects yet, and when it premiered on Jan. 27, it lived up to that promise. In episode five, titled "The Dark Season," Bieber got very, very real.

Bieber reflected on his past drug use disorder, and he didn't hold back. Bieber revealed there was a time when he was mixing his marijuana use with pills, alcohol, and lean (a concoction of codeine, soda, and hard candy). He also admitted to using MDMA and psychedelic mushrooms. In fact, JB said he'd used just about "everything."

"My security and stuff would come into my room at night to check my pulse," Bieber recalled. "People don't know how serious it got. It was legit crazy scary. I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary."

Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, was also featured in the documentary, and reflected on what he called Bieber's "dark period."

"He's gone through a lot in a very short life. You don't always agree with someone's decisions in that moment," he said. "There are young people making decisions that affect a lot of people and sometimes in those scenarios, you're gonna make the right the right decision, sometimes you're gonna make the wrong."

Thankfully for Bieber, he realized the dangers of the way he way living and managed to get clean, not only for himself, but for his wife and fans.

"Being the best me is gonna help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend that I can possibly be," he said in the documentary. “And for all the fans that want to enjoy the music that I make, I can’t do it if I’m not healthy."

The eye-opening episode was released on Feb. 3, but there's still more to come. You can see an overview of the 10-episode series below.

If there's anything we can learn from Justin's most recent Seasons episode, it's that he can undoubtedly triumph over adversity, and, in 2020, he'll continue to champion on towards being his best self.