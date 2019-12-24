It's official: Beliebers are getting lots of brand new material in the new year. Justin Bieber’s 2020 announcement video, which the singer dropped on Christmas Eve, revealed that a new album, single, tour, and documentary are on the way. Fire up your music streaming service of choice, because the wait is almost over.

I know it's hard to believe, but it's been over four years since the "Baby" hitmaker last blessed fans' ears with bangers like "Sorry" and "What Do You Mean?" off of his 2015 Purpose album. Luckily, that's all about to change in the new year. Just days after teasing that the dates Dec. 24, Dec. 31, and Jan. 3 were going to be big for Beliebers, the 25-year-old delivered on his first promise by dropping a YouTube video on Christmas Eve sharing exactly when fans can expect new music, a tour, and a docuseries, as well as a sneak preview of his upcoming single, titled "Yummy."

In the clip, the singer talks about where he's currently at in his life and how his upcoming album will be different from his previous work.

"As humans we are imperfect," Bieber says in the video. "My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.”

Justin Bieber on YouTube

He then launches into a few lines of the pop-forward "Yummy," singing, "Could you be here forever? Every time I go the wrong way, turn me back around."

According to the video, Bieber will be delivering a docuseries about his life on Dec. 31, and "Yummy" will subsequently be released on Jan. 3, meaning that we'll be getting a lot of Bieber material in the next week or so. While the "Love Yourself" singer didn't detail exactly when his fifth studio album will be released, but he did share that he plans to hit the road for a North American tour in May, meaning that he'll probably be dropping the as-yet unnamed project sometime in the spring.

It's not exactly a surprise that new music is in the works, as the singer promised Beliebers that he'd be "putting out an album this year" during an appearance on Instagram Live back in October. However, the timing of the drop of "Yummy" is getting a lot of attention, as the release date falls just one week before ex Selena Gomez launches her highly-anticipated album Rare. In addition to hits like "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," which the former Disney actress has hinted are inspired by her past relationship with Bieber, the 13-track lineup will give Selenators insight into Gomez's "diary from the past few years" when it drops on Jan. 10.

Say Cheese!/GC Images/Getty Images

Now, I'm guessing that "Yummy" is definitely about Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber, not Gomez, but I'm sure fans will be tuning in on Jan. 3 and when the "Sorry" singer's upcoming album drops to see if his former flame makes any kind of an appearance on the track list.