When Selena Gomez released "Lose You To Love Me" on Oct. 23, fans couldn't get enough of the emotional bop, and, apparently, there's more where that came from. Gomez just released the title and tracklist for her new album, so Selenators, get ready. Judging from the song titles set to appear on Selena Gomez's Rare album tracklist, her record is going to be more vulnerable than ever.

Sel dropped the exciting news by way of a video on her Instagram page. The clip shared new snippets of several forthcoming tracks, and even included behind the scenes footage of Gomez in the studio. At the end of the clip, Sel shared three words that said it all: "Honest, vulnerable, rare."

Of course, previously released tracks "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now" will appear on the record, but Gomez revealed she also has two exciting collabs coming. Apparently, she hit the studio with Kid Cudi and 6LACK for what I can only imagine will be some hip-hop-infused tracks.

"Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart," she captioned her teaser video.

The full tracklist for Rare is as follows:

1. "Rare"

2. "Dance Again"

3. "Look at Her Now"

4. "Lose You to Love Me"

5. "Ring"

6. "Vulnerable"

7. "People You Know"

8. "Let Me Get Me"

9. "Crowded Room" feat. 6LACK

10. "Kinda Crazy"

11. "Fun"

12. "Cut You Off"

13. "A Sweeter Place" feat. Kid Cudi

As if that wasn't enough to handle, the Rare album artwork was unveiled, too, and it's beautiful.

Interscope Records

Fans already knew Gomez's new record would be something special. She actually promised it would be her "best" yet.

"I can say this, and it might not sound right, but I've tried my hardest to make this the best album I've ever done," she told InStyle in November 2019. "And I feel like I lived up to the expectations."

Rare arrives January 10, 2020, and Selenators are r-e-a-d-y.