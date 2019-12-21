It's been over four years since Justin Bieber had Beliebers singing along to brand new hits like "What Do You Mean?" and "Sorry," but that could all be changing in the new year. While the 25-year-old musician has been taking a career hiatus, Justin Bieber’s Instagram about 2020 hints that a follow-up to his 2015 album Purpose could be just weeks away. Here's exactly when fans think the new lineup of bangers will be dropping.

While the Biebs hasn't completely left us in the dark when it comes to new music, recently collaborating with Ed Sheeran for "I Don't Care," Billie Eilish for a remix of "Bad Guy," and Dan + Shay for "10,000 Hours," it's definitely been a hot minute since the hitmaker was bringing fans his own music. Luckily, Bieber has been teasing that would be changing and we'd get to sample his new sound with a full album of hits for a few months now. Back in October, the singer told Beliebers that he'd be "putting out an album this year" during an appearance on Instagram Live, which he followed up in a now-deleted post promising fans that he'd launch his new album before Christmas if it got more than 20 million likes.

In a new Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 20, the "Love Yourself" chart-topper gave fans another reason to count down to the new year with an actual potential release date to mark on their calendars. Alongside a photo of the word "2020," Bieber teased the biggest holidays of the year in addition to a brand new date to look forward to, writing, "December 24, December 31, January 3 ..."

Excited fans quickly took to the comments section to hype the news, with several speculating that Bieber would be dropping a Christmas single on Dec. 24 as promised, a second single on Dec. 31, and his entire fifth studio album on Jan. 3.

If the speculation is correct and Jan. 3 marks the day of Bieber's album release, it'll be one week ahead of Selena Gomez's upcoming album Rare. Back on Nov. 21, the "Good For You" singer announced that her highly anticipated EP would be dropping on Jan. 10 with 13 tracks, including her hits "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," which are both widely believed to be about the former Disney star's relationship with Bieber.

When Gomez announced the release date, she hinted that we'd be hearing more about Bieber as well as her relationship with ex The Weeknd and her struggles with both her mental and physical health over the past few years. "This album is my diary from the past few years and I can't wait for you to hear it," she wrote.

Only time will tell whether Gomez is the inspiration behind any of the Biebs' new music, but I have a feeling that at least a few tracks will give fans an inside look at his latest love story with wife Hailey Bieber once his album potentially drops on Jan. 3.